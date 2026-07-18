World Cup Picks Today: Best Bets for England vs. France Bronze Match (July 18)

France vs. England World Cup Predictions at a Glance

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The 2026 World Cup third-place game takes place today as England matches up with France.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, how should you bet this match?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

France vs. England Picks: World Cup Best Bets for Today

France vs. England Prediction: 2-0 France

France's hopes of reaching a third successive World Cup final ended with a deserved defeat to Spain, but there are enough reasons to fancy them to bounce back and claim bronze here.

For starters, this is Didier Deschamps' final game in charge, giving the players extra motivation to send him off with a win. They've also had an extra day to recover, while their squad depth should prove valuable if both managers rotate.

England, meanwhile, suffered a far more damaging semi-final defeat. They were the better side for an hour against Argentina before collapsing mentally and physically, and that could leave lasting scars with so little time to recover.

For this game, though, we'll focus on KYLIAN MBAPPÉ. He was quiet against Spain but still sits level with Lionel Messi on eight World Cup goals, only trailing in the Golden Boot race on assists. That means he'll almost certainly start and chase the individual award.

Rather than backing the short anytime goalscorer price, I prefer MBAPPÉ 1+ SHOT ON TARGET FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX. Miami's heat could encourage England to defend deep, especially after having a day less to recover, inviting efforts from distance. Mbappé has never been shy about shooting from range, averaging 1.78 shots and 0.74 shots on target per 90 from outside the box at this tournament, with two of those efforts finding the net.

His long-range threat isn't a World Cup anomaly, either. During the 2025-26 La Liga season he averaged 1.49 shots from outside the box per 90, scoring six long-range goals.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain has -150 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.