WNBA Picks Today: 3 WNBA Predictions, Best Bets & Player Props for Saturday, July 18, 2026

WNBA Best Bets at a Glance

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Best Bets and Predictions Today

New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever

New York enters Saturday having lost three straight games, including close losses to Toronto and Minnesota. The Liberty are still a dangerous opponent, but their recent results have been uneven.

Indiana gets this matchup at home, and with the spread sitting at +1.5, the Fever have a little extra cushion in what should be a competitive game. Rather than taking the moneyline, I prefer the added point in case this comes down to the final possession.

Portland Fire vs. Minnesota Lynx

Minnesota continues to be one of the league's most complete teams and has consistently handled opponents lower in the standings. The Lynx have relied on their defense throughout the season, and that has translated into several comfortable wins at home.

Portland has shown improvement recently, but this is a difficult matchup against one of the WNBA's best teams. Rather than paying -800 on the moneyline, laying the points provides better value if Minnesota plays to its usual standard.

Washington Mystics vs. Golden State Valkyries

Golden State enters Saturday riding an eight-game winning streak and has already beaten Washington once this season, holding the Mystics to just 49 points in that matchup. Washington also shot 30% from the field in that one, as the Valkyries put together one of their strongest defensive performances of the season.

The Mystics are coming off another difficult offensive outing after scoring 56 points against Portland. If Golden State delivers a similar defensive effort, it should be in a strong position to cover the 8.5-point spread.

WNBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in WNBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Dallas Wings are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 154.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 155 or more points. WNBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are WNBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.