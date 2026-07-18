England vs. France Prediction Today: World Cup Third Place Game Picks, Projected Lineups

France vs England Picks in Summary

The third-place match of the 2026 World Cup takes place today with a clash between England and France at 5 p.m. ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this match?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

France vs England Prediction Today, World Cup Third-Place Game

This line has moved toward France quite a bit since it opened on Wednesday. I still like the French at this number.

France got overwhelmed in midfield in a semifinal loss to Spain as Spain’s excellent play made this France side look pedestrian. England don’t have the horses in midfield to do that to France, and today, I think we’ll see this French team look a lot more like the dominant force they were all tourney prior to the Spain game.

France entered their semifinal with multiple goals in five of six matches at this World Cup. One bad outing doesn’t change things too much in my eyes as they have the firepower to get past England.

Motivation and rest are also factors — both of which lean toward France. The French have had one more day of rest, and this will be the final game in charge for France manager Didier Deschamps, which could add a bit of fire to Les Blues today.

France vs England Projected Lineups

It’s hard telling how each side will approach this game, but here’s what Squawka has for projected lineups.

France Possible Lineup: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Lacroix, T Hernandez; Rabiot, Kone; Dembele, Cherki, Doue; Mbappe.

England Possible Lineup: Pickford; Spence, Guehi, Konsa, O’Reilly; Mainoo, Anderson; Rogers, Eze, Rashford; Watkins.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +140 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.