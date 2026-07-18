World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Golden Boot Update, Standings for Messi, Mbappe and Kane

Golden Boot Odds in Summary

The 2026 Golden Boot Race is going to go down in history as one of the best Golden Boot races of all time. All of the biggest stars and best goalscorers have delivered, giving us a truly special battle for this year’s Golden Boot.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what does the Golden Boot odds market look like as we head into the Final and today’s Third-Place Game?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Golden Boot Update

World Cup Golden Boot Standings

Player Gls Kylian Mbappé 8 Lionel Messi 8 Erling Haaland 7 Harry Kane 6 Jude Bellingham 6 Mikel Oyarzabal 5

If there is a tie, the first tiebreaker is most assists. Messi has four assists and Mbappe has three. If assists are also tied, the player who scored their goals in the fewest minutes on the pitch wins.

World Cup Golden Boot Odds

Player Odds Lionel Messi (Argentina) -200 Kylian Mbappe (France) +150 Harry Kane (England) +7000 Jude Bellingham (England) +12500

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain has -150 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.