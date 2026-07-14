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England vs Argentina Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Tomorrow World Cup Semifinal

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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England vs Argentina Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Tomorrow World Cup Semifinal
England vs Argentina: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Tomorrow | World Cup 2026 Semifinal
🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · SEMIFINAL · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Tomorrow, Wednesday July 15 · 3:00 PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium · Atlanta, GA · FOX

England vs Argentina: Prediction, Picks & Best Bets

World Cup 2026 Semifinal · A Historic Rivalry Renewed · FanDuel odds

ENG -122 To Advance · Kane & Messi Tied At +145 Anytime
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ GENUINELY THE TIGHTEST MONEYLINE OF THE ENTIRE TOURNAMENT: ENGLAND +180, DRAW +180, ARGENTINA +190 — ALL THREE OUTCOMES CLUSTERED WITHIN 10 POINTS · ENGLAND -122 TO ADVANCE, ARGENTINA +106 · CORRECT SCORE DRAW 1-1 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST AT +450 · KANE AND MESSI ARE TIED EXACTLY AT +145 ON ANYTIME GOALSCORER · JARELL QUANSAH STILL SUSPENDED, EZRI KONSA BEING MONITORED FOR HAMSTRING CRAMPING · MESSI TOOK A KNOCK TO THE FACE VS SWITZERLAND BUT PLAYED THE FULL 120 MINUTES AND IS EXPECTED FIT
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Semifinal · Tomorrow · 3:00 PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta · FOX
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England
vs 🇦🇷 Argentina
First Meeting Since 2005 Argentina: 100% Record Reaching WC Finals From Semis
FD Moneyline (90 min)
ENG +180
ARG +190 · Draw +180
To Qualify (reg+ET+pens)
ENG -122 · ARG +106
FD ODDS:
BTTS Yes -116
Correct Score 1-1 +450
Bracket Path
Winner plays the France/Spain winner in the World Cup Final, Sunday July 19
→ FINAL if advance

📖 Match Preview

One of international football's most storied rivalries reignites after a 20-year hiatus, with a World Cup final berth on the line. England are within a whisker of their first global final since 1966 — Thomas Tuchel has built a resilient side that's repeatedly found a way through adversity, most recently a dramatic 2-1 extra-time win over Norway in which Jude Bellingham scored both goals. Argentina, meanwhile, are the reigning champions and carry a flawless record reaching World Cup finals whenever they've made the semifinal. It's taken real effort to get here — extra time was required against both Cape Verde and Switzerland — but Lionel Messi has been directly involved in 10 of Argentina's 17 tournament goals, their best-ever World Cup tally is just one goal away (18, set in 1930).

The tactical battle centers on the midfield: Messi will look to drop deep alongside Enzo Fernández and Alexis Mac Allister to unpick England's shape, while Declan Rice anchors England's own pressing setup to choke off his supply. From there, England lean on Bellingham's red-hot form in transition to feed Harry Kane. Both Kane and Bellingham have scored 6 goals each this tournament, tied for the England team lead.

Expert previews are genuinely split down the middle on this one — RotoWire leans England, citing their overall depth and a neutral Atlanta setting; Sports Mole leans Argentina, pointing to their irresistible knockout-stage scoring record. That split is reflected directly in the betting market, where this sits as close to a true coin flip as any match this tournament.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England
Jarell Quansah — still suspended
⚠️ Ezri Konsa — hamstring cramping in Miami heat, being monitored
⚠️ Reece James — may not be risked from the start
Declan Rice — expected to return after halftime substitution vs Norway
🇦🇷 Argentina
Lionel Messi — took a facial knock vs Switzerland, played full 120 min, expected fit
✅ No confirmed injuries or suspensions in the squad
✅ Scaloni made zero changes for the Switzerland quarterfinal
✅ Messi has scored/assisted 10 of Argentina's 17 tournament goals

📋 Predicted Lineups

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England · 4-2-3-1
GK
Jordan Pickford
DEF
Djed Spence ⚠️ · Marc Guéhi · Ezri Konsa ⚠️ · Nico O'Reilly
MID
Elliot Anderson/Kobbie Mainoo · Declan Rice ✅
ATT
Bukayo Saka · Jude Bellingham ⭐ · Anthony Gordon
LONE ST
Harry Kane ⭐ (captain)
Quansah suspended · James may come off the bench only
🇦🇷 Argentina · 4-4-2
GK
Emiliano Martínez
DEF
Nahuel Molina · Cristian Romero · Lisandro Martínez · Nicolás Tagliafico
MID
Rodrigo De Paul · Leandro Paredes · Enzo Fernández · Alexis Mac Allister
ATT
Lionel Messi ⭐ (captain) · Julián Álvarez/Lautaro Martínez
Fully healthy squad, no confirmed absences

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play
England To Advance
Genuinely a near coin-flip, but England's overall depth and a neutral Atlanta setting give them a razor-thin edge · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties
-122
$12.20→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #2 · Board's Exact Co-Favorites
Harry Kane — Anytime Goalscorer
Tied exactly with Messi at the shortest price on this entire board — a genuine reflection of how even this individual duel is expected to be
+145
$10→$24.50
⭐ Best Bet #3 · Genuinely The Tightest Tie Of The Tournament
Correct Score — Draw 1-1
Board's shortest exact score, directly matching a moneyline where all three outcomes are clustered within 10 points of each other
+450
$10→$55
⭐ Best Bet #4 · Both Attacks Are Genuinely Elite
Both Teams to Score — Yes
Argentina has scored 3 in each of their last 4 matches, and England's own attack has proven it can score against elite opponents
-116
$11.60→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #5 · Riding A Genuine Hot Streak
Jude Bellingham — Anytime Goalscorer
Tied for England's team lead with 6 goals, and directly involved in the decisive moments of the last two knockout matches
+330
$10→$43
🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel
England to advance + Both Teams to Score Yes + Harry Kane anytime goal
Builds on England's razor-thin favorite status, both sides' proven attacking quality, and Kane's status as an exact co-favorite for the goalscorer market. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
🏆 Our Prediction · England vs Argentina · World Cup Semifinal · Tomorrow
England 2–1 Argentina
Kane and Bellingham combine to finally give England the breakthrough on the biggest stage of their careers, but Messi's individual brilliance ensures Argentina goes down fighting rather than fading quietly.
Confidence
MEDIUM
This is genuinely a coin flip, and reasonable experts have split exactly down the middle on it. We're siding with England's overall squad depth and the historically even H2H record in England's favor as the tiebreaker, but don't be shocked if Messi's individual class wins this one for Argentina instead. Expect a tense, tight match that could easily go to extra time.
FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 Semifinal · England vs Argentina · Tomorrow · 3PM ET · FOX
Bet England vs Argentina on FanDuel
Kane & Messi tied +145 · BTTS Yes -116 · England to advance -122
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): England +180 / Draw +180 / Argentina +190 · 2 Up Early Payout: England +165 / Draw +190 / Argentina +180 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): England -122 / Argentina +106 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Kane +145, Messi +145, Alvarez +240, Bellingham +330, Rashford +430, Gordon +460, Saka +490, Madueke +500 · To Score or Assist: Messi -120, Kane +110, Alvarez +150, Rashford +195, Bellingham +200, Madueke +210 · Player 1+ SOT: Messi -450, Kane -340, Alvarez -185, Bellingham -175, Rashford -120, Madueke -110 · Correct Score: England 1-0 +600, Draw 0-0 +700, Argentina 0-1 +650, England 2-0 +1400, Draw 1-1 +450, Argentina 0-2 +1500, England 2-1 +900, Draw 2-2 +1300, Argentina 1-2 +950 · BTTS Yes -116 / No -110 · Jarell Quansah still suspended for England · Ezri Konsa a doubt with hamstring cramping · Reece James may not start · Lionel Messi took a facial knock vs Switzerland, played full 120 minutes, expected fit · No confirmed injuries for Argentina · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Tomorrow, Wednesday July 15, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces the France/Spain winner in the Final, Sunday July 19 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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