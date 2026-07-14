England vs Argentina Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Tomorrow World Cup Semifinal

⚡ GENUINELY THE TIGHTEST MONEYLINE OF THE ENTIRE TOURNAMENT: ENGLAND +180, DRAW +180, ARGENTINA +190 — ALL THREE OUTCOMES CLUSTERED WITHIN 10 POINTS · ENGLAND -122 TO ADVANCE, ARGENTINA +106 · CORRECT SCORE DRAW 1-1 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST AT +450 · KANE AND MESSI ARE TIED EXACTLY AT +145 ON ANYTIME GOALSCORER · JARELL QUANSAH STILL SUSPENDED, EZRI KONSA BEING MONITORED FOR HAMSTRING CRAMPING · MESSI TOOK A KNOCK TO THE FACE VS SWITZERLAND BUT PLAYED THE FULL 120 MINUTES AND IS EXPECTED FIT

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Semifinal · Tomorrow · 3:00 PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta · FOX 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England vs 🇦🇷 Argentina First Meeting Since 2005 Argentina: 100% Record Reaching WC Finals From Semis FD Moneyline (90 min) ENG +180 ARG +190 · Draw +180 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) ENG -122 · ARG +106 FD ODDS: BTTS Yes -116 Correct Score 1-1 +450

Bracket Path Winner plays the France/Spain winner in the World Cup Final, Sunday July 19 → FINAL if advance

📖 Match Preview

One of international football's most storied rivalries reignites after a 20-year hiatus, with a World Cup final berth on the line. England are within a whisker of their first global final since 1966 — Thomas Tuchel has built a resilient side that's repeatedly found a way through adversity, most recently a dramatic 2-1 extra-time win over Norway in which Jude Bellingham scored both goals. Argentina, meanwhile, are the reigning champions and carry a flawless record reaching World Cup finals whenever they've made the semifinal. It's taken real effort to get here — extra time was required against both Cape Verde and Switzerland — but Lionel Messi has been directly involved in 10 of Argentina's 17 tournament goals, their best-ever World Cup tally is just one goal away (18, set in 1930).

The tactical battle centers on the midfield: Messi will look to drop deep alongside Enzo Fernández and Alexis Mac Allister to unpick England's shape, while Declan Rice anchors England's own pressing setup to choke off his supply. From there, England lean on Bellingham's red-hot form in transition to feed Harry Kane. Both Kane and Bellingham have scored 6 goals each this tournament, tied for the England team lead.

Expert previews are genuinely split down the middle on this one — RotoWire leans England, citing their overall depth and a neutral Atlanta setting; Sports Mole leans Argentina, pointing to their irresistible knockout-stage scoring record. That split is reflected directly in the betting market, where this sits as close to a true coin flip as any match this tournament.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England ❌ Jarell Quansah — still suspended ⚠️ Ezri Konsa — hamstring cramping in Miami heat, being monitored ⚠️ Reece James — may not be risked from the start ✅ Declan Rice — expected to return after halftime substitution vs Norway 🇦🇷 Argentina ✅ Lionel Messi — took a facial knock vs Switzerland, played full 120 min, expected fit ✅ No confirmed injuries or suspensions in the squad ✅ Scaloni made zero changes for the Switzerland quarterfinal ✅ Messi has scored/assisted 10 of Argentina's 17 tournament goals

📋 Predicted Lineups

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England · 4-2-3-1 GK Jordan Pickford DEF Djed Spence ⚠️ · Marc Guéhi · Ezri Konsa ⚠️ · Nico O'Reilly MID Elliot Anderson/Kobbie Mainoo · Declan Rice ✅ ATT Bukayo Saka · Jude Bellingham ⭐ · Anthony Gordon LONE ST Harry Kane ⭐ (captain) Quansah suspended · James may come off the bench only 🇦🇷 Argentina · 4-4-2 GK Emiliano Martínez DEF Nahuel Molina · Cristian Romero · Lisandro Martínez · Nicolás Tagliafico MID Rodrigo De Paul · Leandro Paredes · Enzo Fernández · Alexis Mac Allister ATT Lionel Messi ⭐ (captain) · Julián Álvarez/Lautaro Martínez Fully healthy squad, no confirmed absences

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play England To Advance Genuinely a near coin-flip, but England's overall depth and a neutral Atlanta setting give them a razor-thin edge · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties -122 $12.20→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Board's Exact Co-Favorites Harry Kane — Anytime Goalscorer Tied exactly with Messi at the shortest price on this entire board — a genuine reflection of how even this individual duel is expected to be +145 $10→$24.50 ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Genuinely The Tightest Tie Of The Tournament Correct Score — Draw 1-1 Board's shortest exact score, directly matching a moneyline where all three outcomes are clustered within 10 points of each other +450 $10→$55 ⭐ Best Bet #4 · Both Attacks Are Genuinely Elite Both Teams to Score — Yes Argentina has scored 3 in each of their last 4 matches, and England's own attack has proven it can score against elite opponents -116 $11.60→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #5 · Riding A Genuine Hot Streak Jude Bellingham — Anytime Goalscorer Tied for England's team lead with 6 goals, and directly involved in the decisive moments of the last two knockout matches +330 $10→$43

🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel England to advance + Both Teams to Score Yes + Harry Kane anytime goal Builds on England's razor-thin favorite status, both sides' proven attacking quality, and Kane's status as an exact co-favorite for the goalscorer market. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · England vs Argentina · World Cup Semifinal · Tomorrow England 2–1 Argentina Kane and Bellingham combine to finally give England the breakthrough on the biggest stage of their careers, but Messi's individual brilliance ensures Argentina goes down fighting rather than fading quietly. Confidence MEDIUM This is genuinely a coin flip, and reasonable experts have split exactly down the middle on it. We're siding with England's overall squad depth and the historically even H2H record in England's favor as the tiebreaker, but don't be shocked if Messi's individual class wins this one for Argentina instead. Expect a tense, tight match that could easily go to extra time.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 Semifinal · England vs Argentina · Tomorrow · 3PM ET · FOX Bet England vs Argentina on FanDuel Kane & Messi tied +145 · BTTS Yes -116 · England to advance -122

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): England +180 / Draw +180 / Argentina +190 · 2 Up Early Payout: England +165 / Draw +190 / Argentina +180 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): England -122 / Argentina +106 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Kane +145, Messi +145, Alvarez +240, Bellingham +330, Rashford +430, Gordon +460, Saka +490, Madueke +500 · To Score or Assist: Messi -120, Kane +110, Alvarez +150, Rashford +195, Bellingham +200, Madueke +210 · Player 1+ SOT: Messi -450, Kane -340, Alvarez -185, Bellingham -175, Rashford -120, Madueke -110 · Correct Score: England 1-0 +600, Draw 0-0 +700, Argentina 0-1 +650, England 2-0 +1400, Draw 1-1 +450, Argentina 0-2 +1500, England 2-1 +900, Draw 2-2 +1300, Argentina 1-2 +950 · BTTS Yes -116 / No -110 · Jarell Quansah still suspended for England · Ezri Konsa a doubt with hamstring cramping · Reece James may not start · Lionel Messi took a facial knock vs Switzerland, played full 120 minutes, expected fit · No confirmed injuries for Argentina · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Tomorrow, Wednesday July 15, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces the France/Spain winner in the Final, Sunday July 19 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER