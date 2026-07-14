England vs Argentina Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Tomorrow World Cup Semifinal
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England vs Argentina: Prediction, Picks & Best Bets
World Cup 2026 Semifinal · A Historic Rivalry Renewed · FanDuel odds
📖 Match Preview
One of international football's most storied rivalries reignites after a 20-year hiatus, with a World Cup final berth on the line. England are within a whisker of their first global final since 1966 — Thomas Tuchel has built a resilient side that's repeatedly found a way through adversity, most recently a dramatic 2-1 extra-time win over Norway in which Jude Bellingham scored both goals. Argentina, meanwhile, are the reigning champions and carry a flawless record reaching World Cup finals whenever they've made the semifinal. It's taken real effort to get here — extra time was required against both Cape Verde and Switzerland — but Lionel Messi has been directly involved in 10 of Argentina's 17 tournament goals, their best-ever World Cup tally is just one goal away (18, set in 1930).
The tactical battle centers on the midfield: Messi will look to drop deep alongside Enzo Fernández and Alexis Mac Allister to unpick England's shape, while Declan Rice anchors England's own pressing setup to choke off his supply. From there, England lean on Bellingham's red-hot form in transition to feed Harry Kane. Both Kane and Bellingham have scored 6 goals each this tournament, tied for the England team lead.
Expert previews are genuinely split down the middle on this one — RotoWire leans England, citing their overall depth and a neutral Atlanta setting; Sports Mole leans Argentina, pointing to their irresistible knockout-stage scoring record. That split is reflected directly in the betting market, where this sits as close to a true coin flip as any match this tournament.
🩺 Team News & Injuries
📋 Predicted Lineups
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): England +180 / Draw +180 / Argentina +190 · 2 Up Early Payout: England +165 / Draw +190 / Argentina +180 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): England -122 / Argentina +106 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Kane +145, Messi +145, Alvarez +240, Bellingham +330, Rashford +430, Gordon +460, Saka +490, Madueke +500 · To Score or Assist: Messi -120, Kane +110, Alvarez +150, Rashford +195, Bellingham +200, Madueke +210 · Player 1+ SOT: Messi -450, Kane -340, Alvarez -185, Bellingham -175, Rashford -120, Madueke -110 · Correct Score: England 1-0 +600, Draw 0-0 +700, Argentina 0-1 +650, England 2-0 +1400, Draw 1-1 +450, Argentina 0-2 +1500, England 2-1 +900, Draw 2-2 +1300, Argentina 1-2 +950 · BTTS Yes -116 / No -110 · Jarell Quansah still suspended for England · Ezri Konsa a doubt with hamstring cramping · Reece James may not start · Lionel Messi took a facial knock vs Switzerland, played full 120 minutes, expected fit · No confirmed injuries for Argentina · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Tomorrow, Wednesday July 15, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces the France/Spain winner in the Final, Sunday July 19 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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