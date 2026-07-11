England vs. Norway Prediction: World Cup Picks, Best Bets and Props for Today (July 11)

Norway vs England Picks in Summary

The quarterfinals at the 2026 World Cup continue today, with England facing Norway at 5 p.m. ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Prediction Today: England vs Norway Quarterfinal

At times, it’s felt like England have been a little drab this tourney, but I think they’ve got a better chance to beat Norway in regulation than these -115 odds imply.

England definitely weren’t drab last time out, notching an impressive 3-2 win over Mexico at the Azteca and doing so despite playing with 10 men for much of the second half. England’s world-class stars — Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham — delivered the goods, and The Three Lions got enough contributions from elsewhere to hold off Mexico.

Despite not always finishing their chances, England have created the most big chances (23) at the World Cup, and they’re fully capable of taking advantage of a shoddy Norway defense, one that has let up the most expected goals (8.1) among any quarterfinal squad.

While Erling Haaland is a scary threat for Norway, at least England’s defenders have experience against him, with all of their likely back four being Premier League players, including a pair of Haaland’s Man City teammates.

All in all, I think England are just a much better all-around team than Norway is, and England’s attack has the ability to overwhelm a meh Norway defense.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +135 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds.

Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.