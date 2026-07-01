World Cup Picks for Today: World Cup Best Bets for Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Today's Best World Cup Predictions at a Glance

Ezri Konsa To Commit 2 Or More Fouls (+195)

Ismaïla Sarr Anytime Goalscorer (+330)

USA -1.5 Handicap (+112)

USA -2.5 Handicap (+300)

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup roll on today.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, how should you bet today's matches?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Picks and Best Bets Today

England vs DR Congo Prediction: 1-0 England

England should be better prepared for DR Congo after facing a similarly stubborn Ghana side in the group stage. It won't be pretty, but the climate-controlled conditions should allow Thomas Tuchel's side to sustain a higher tempo than they managed in the Boston heat.

Rather than the now-short England & Under 3.5 Goals, I'm focusing on England's centre-backs.

EZRI KONSA 2+ FOULS COMMITTED stands out. He's averaging 2.0 fouls per 90 at the tournament, with five across his last two games, and will again be exposed by England's high defensive line. DR Congo's Yoane Wissa and Cédric Bakambu have combined to draw 14 fouls in three matches.

Belgium vs Senegal Prediction: 2-1 Senegal

Belgium topped a weak group but failed to convince, while Senegal emerged from a far tougher section after impressive displays against France and Norway.

Rather than back Senegal to qualify, ISMAÏLA SARR TO SCORE ANYTIME looks the better angle.

Belgium have looked vulnerable defensively, while Sarr has scored three times already and leads Senegal for shots (4.39), shots on target (1.83) and xG (0.77) per 90. Whether he starts wide or through the middle, he'll fancy his chances.

FanDuel includes Super Sub, which could be very handy.

USA vs Bosnia Prediction: 4-0 USA

The USA have been one of the tournament's standout teams and now benefit from both home advantage and fresher legs after rotating in matchday three.

Bosnia had no such luxury and have faded badly late in all three group games.

USA -1.5 Handicap is the standout bet, basically backing the co-hosts to win by two or more goals. Mauricio Pochettino's side covered it against both Paraguay and Australia, and Bosnia aren't at that level, having already lost 4-1 to Switzerland.

With the USA's pace and intensity likely to overwhelm tired legs, USA -2.5 Handicap also worth a go to smaller stakes. If the hosts score early, this could get out of hand quickly.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have completed their group stage matches, winning Group D. Their Round of 32 match against Bosnia takes place today at 8 p.m. ET.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +340 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +410 and Spain at +600.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.