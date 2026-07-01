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Golf

PGA Tour Golf Odds: Who Are the Favorites for the John Deere Classic?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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PGA Tour Golf Odds: Who Are the Favorites for the John Deere Classic?

The PGA Tour heads to the TPC Deere Run for the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Who are the favorites to win this week?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Golf Odds: John Deere PGA Odds This Week

Full PGA Tour odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player
Odds
Ben Griffin+1500
Chris Gotterup+1600
Jackson Koivun+2000
Keegan Bradley+2200
Keith Mitchell+2200
J.T. Poston+2700
Jacob Bridgeman+2700

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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