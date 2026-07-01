PGA Tour Golf Odds: Who Are the Favorites for the John Deere Classic?

The PGA Tour heads to the TPC Deere Run for the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Who are the favorites to win this week?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Golf Odds: John Deere PGA Odds This Week

Full PGA Tour odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Odds Ben Griffin +1500 Chris Gotterup +1600 Jackson Koivun +2000 Keegan Bradley +2200 Keith Mitchell +2200 J.T. Poston +2700 Jacob Bridgeman +2700 View Full Table ChevronDown

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