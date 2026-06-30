Home Run Picks Today: 3 Dinger Tuesday Home Run Predictions for June 30, 2026

Today's Top Home Run Picks at a Glance

Pete Alonso (+330)

Jordan Walker (+340)

Mookie Betts (+420)

With the help of our MLB projections, here are the three home run props worth targeting on FanDuel Sportsbook.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

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Home Run Picks: Home Run Prop Bets for Today

White Sox at Orioles, 6:36 p.m. ET

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Erick Fedde, today's starter for the Chicago White Sox, is one of my favorite pitchers to pick on in the HR market. He owns a 4.93 SIERA this season after posting a 5.60 SIERA a year ago. He's giving up a 39.5% fly-ball rate and 1.69 jacks per nine.

Despite being a righty, Fedde is getting much worse results versus right-handed hitters, surrendering a .370 wOBA and 2.80 homers per nine in the split.

Pete Alonso is mostly repeating what he did a year ago, notching 19 homers so far while posting a .382 expected wOBA. Of his 19 taters, 16 have come in righty-righty matchups while his hard-hit rate against RHPs (48.5%) dwarfs his hard-hit rate versus southpaws (36.8%).

Lastly, the weather should help as it's warm in Baltimore and the wind is blowing out to left-center.

Cardinals at Braves, 7:16 p.m. ET

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Veteran left-hander Martin Perez is getting the ball for the Atlanta Braves, and I like this spot for Jordan Walker.

One of 2026's breakout players, Walker is having an outstanding campaign, racking up a .370 wOBA and 43.1% hard-hit rate en route to 18 home runs. He's hammered lefties, popping six tanks in just 82 plate appearances in the split while posting a .416 wOBA and 55.2% hard-hit rate.

Perez is still putting up decent numbers, recording a 4.24 SIERA and 20.7% K rate, but he's not someone who should scare us off Walker.

As an added bonus, it's expected to be 90 degrees in Atlanta today, so the ball should carry well.

Dodgers at Athletics, 9:41 p.m. ET

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After a painfully slow start to the season, Mookie Betts is getting on track. He's put up a .341 wOBA in June with a 43.2% hard-hit rate and 47.7% fly-ball rate.

Overall this year, Betts has been doing better than his bottom-line results might have you believe as his expected wOBA of .342 outpaces his actual wOBA of .316. His 41.0% hard-hit rate and 49.7% fly-ball rate are dang good numbers.

Today, Betts is at homer-happy Sutter Health Park against lefty Jeffrey Springs, who has been tagged for 2.25 homers per nine this year, including 2.39 per nine to righty bats. He's having a really hard time at home, permitting 2.57 HRs per nine at home along with a .375 wOBA. A home date with the high-powered Los Angeles Dodgers probably won't go well.

Once Springs is out of the game, Betts will see an A's bullpen that has allowed the most bombs per nine over the past 14 days (1.88).

Frequently Asked Questions

What does +210 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +210 line means a $100 bet returns $210 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +210 returns $21 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 32% for +210 odds).

What happens to my FanDuel HR prop if the player doesn't start?

FanDuel's policy is that a HR prop bet will not be voided if the player records at least one at-bat — even as a pinch hitter. If they don't get any at-bat, the bet is typically voided. Always check FanDuel's official terms before placing your wager.

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What factors matter most when betting MLB home run props?

Some of the most important factors are: the hitter's recent HR rate and raw power profile, the opposing pitcher's home run rate allowed, ballpark dimensions and park factors, wind direction and game-time temperature, and batter-vs-pitcher handedness splits.

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Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.