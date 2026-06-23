World Cup Picks for Today: World Cup Best Bets for Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Today's Best World Cup Predictions at a Glance

Portugal to Win and Under 3.5 Goals (-110)

England to win and Under 3.5 goals (-110)

Croatia -1.5 Goal Handicap (+148)

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The World Cup continues today.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, how should you bet today's matches?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Picks and Best Bets Today

Portugal vs Uzbekistan Prediction: 2-0 Portugal

How poor were Portugal in their opener?

Spain were disappointing in their scoreless draw with Cape Verde, but they still dominated the underlying numbers, winning the xG battle (2.10-0.20) and outshooting their opponents 27-6. Portugal, meanwhile, lost both metrics against DR Congo (0.65-0.87 xG, 7-8 shots).

With Colombia up next, failing to beat Uzbekistan would leave Roberto Martínez's side in danger of missing out on top spot.

Uzbekistan were impressive against Colombia too. They battled back to level the game at 1-1 before eventually conceding a third deep into stoppage time while pushing for an equalizer.

PORTUGAL should improve, but it won’t be a blowout win here, so backing them alongside UNDER 3.5 GOALS appeals

England vs Ghana Prediction: 2-0 England

England were impressive against Croatia. Now they have to back it up against a Ghana side managed by former Manchester United assistant Carlos Queiroz, whose teams are built around being difficult to break down.

The weather will be a challenge. England opened in climate-controlled Dallas, but this game will be played outdoors in Boston at the hottest part of the day, with temperatures expected to hit 82°F (28°C).

It'll be tougher to maintain the same intensity, although Ghana's expected deep block means England may not need to expend as much energy.

This feels similar to England's warm-up wins over New Zealand and Costa Rica, making ENGLAND TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS the play.

This has all the makings of a controlled performance rather than a blowout, with Thomas Tuchel's side dominating possession, limiting Ghana's chances and conserving energy where possible.

Ghana were outplayed by Panama in their opener and only grabbed a late winner. They've also lost six of their last seven friendlies against World Cup-qualified teams.

England should simply have too much quality. The only question is whether they can break Ghana down early.

Panama vs Croatia Prediction: 3-1 Croatia

Croatia struggled with England's pace and physicality in their opener, but Panama should provide a much more favorable matchup.

The Croatians should dominate possession and have enough quality to win comfortably.

Panama sit 34th in the FIFA rankings, but that's inflated by a soft CONCACAF schedule. Since the 2022 World Cup, they've played 55 internationals, with only 13 coming against non-CONCACAF opposition.

Against those teams they've won just three and lost seven, with their victories coming against Qatar (56th) and Bolivia twice (77th). They've lost all four games against top-20 opponents by a combined score of 16-3.

Croatia, ranked 11th, look solid at 1/2 to win, while CROATIA -1 HANDICAP stands out. This bet needs the Europeans to win by two or more goals.

Every one of Panama's matches against elite opposition over the past four years has ended in defeat by two or more goals, and Croatia have the attacking quality to do the same.

Goal difference could also become important later in the group, giving Croatia extra incentive to keep pushing if they get ahead.

I'll put their opening loss down to England being very good rather than Croatia being poor.

Colombia vs DR Congo Prediction: 2-1 Colombia

No Bet

Matchday two wraps up with Colombia facing DR Congo.

Colombia opened with a win over Uzbekistan, while DR Congo fully deserved their draw against Portugal.

A win here would all but secure a place in the knockout rounds for either side, but this is a no-bet game for me.

I want to see a little more from DR Congo before getting involved, and most of the angles I considered are simply too short.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay and Australia. Their final group match is against Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.