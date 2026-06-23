Giants vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 23

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the San Francisco Giants are playing the Athletics.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Giants vs Athletics Game Info

San Francisco Giants (31-46) vs. Athletics (38-40)

Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Tuesday, June 23, 2026 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA

Giants vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-120) | OAK: (+102)

SF: (-120) | OAK: (+102) Spread: SF: +1.5 (-205) | OAK: -1.5 (+168)

SF: +1.5 (-205) | OAK: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Giants vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 5-6, 4.07 ERA vs Aaron Civale (Athletics) - 5-3, 4.91 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Robbie Ray (5-6) against the Athletics and Aaron Civale (5-3). Ray and his team are 7-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Ray's team has a record of 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Civale starts, the Athletics are 6-6-0 against the spread. The Athletics are 4-5 in Civale's nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Giants vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (51.4%)

Giants vs Athletics Moneyline

The Giants vs Athletics moneyline has the Giants as a -120 favorite, while the Athletics are a +102 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Athletics Spread

The Giants are hosting the Athletics and are 1.5 on the runline and -205 to cover, while Sacramento is +168 to cover the spread.

Giants vs Athletics Over/Under

The Giants-Athletics contest on June 23 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -124 and the under at +102.

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Giants vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Giants have been favorites in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (42.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Giants have come away with a win six times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 36 of their 75 games with a total this season.

The Giants have an against the spread mark of 31-44-0 in 75 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have won 50% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (23-23).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 19-18 (51.4%).

The Athletics have played in 78 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-38-1).

The Athletics have covered 50% of their games this season, going 39-39-0 ATS.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.444) thanks to 25 extra-base hits. He has a .320 batting average and an on-base percentage of .357.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is fifth in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging.

Arraez will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Casey Schmitt leads San Francisco in total hits (82) this season while batting .296 with 32 extra-base hits. He's slugging .531 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is 11th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging in MLB.

Schmitt has picked up a hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .366 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco in OBP (.359) this season, fueled by 86 hits.

Matt Chapman has seven home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .243 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz has a team-high OBP (.439) and slugging percentage (.556), while pacing the Athletics in hits (81, while batting .290).

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is first and he is eighth in slugging.

Shea Langeliers is hitting .271 with 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .521 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is currently 49th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .242 with 20 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 41 walks.

Zack Gelof is hitting .284 with 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 14 walks.

Giants vs Athletics Head to Head

5/17/2026: 10-1 SF (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

10-1 SF (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/16/2026: 6-4 SF (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-4 SF (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/15/2026: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/6/2025: 6-2 SF (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 SF (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/5/2025: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/4/2025: 11-2 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-2 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/18/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/17/2025: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/16/2025: 9-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/18/2024: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

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