Orioles vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 23

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The Baltimore Orioles versus the Los Angeles Angels is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Orioles vs Angels Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (38-42) vs. Los Angeles Angels (32-48)

Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Tuesday, June 23, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and MASN

Orioles vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-156) | LAA: (+132)

BAL: (-156) | LAA: (+132) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+105) | LAA: +1.5 (-126)

BAL: -1.5 (+105) | LAA: +1.5 (-126) Total: 9 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Orioles vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz (Orioles) - 4-7, 4.04 ERA vs Ryan Johnson (Angels) - 0-2, 12.83 ERA

The Orioles will give the ball to Shane Baz (4-7, 4.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Ryan Johnson (0-2, 12.83 ERA). Baz and his team are 6-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Baz's team is 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Johnson has started two games with set spreads, and the Angels failed to cover in both chances. The Angels were named the moneyline underdog for two Johnson starts this season -- they lost both.

Orioles vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Angels win (50.5%)

Orioles vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Orioles, Los Angeles is the underdog at +132, and Baltimore is -156 playing on the road.

Orioles vs Angels Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Orioles are +105 to cover, and the Angels are -126.

Orioles vs Angels Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Orioles-Angels on June 23, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

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Orioles vs Angels Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (51.4%) in those contests.

This year Baltimore has won one of three games when listed as at least -156 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 46 of their 80 opportunities.

The Orioles have an against the spread mark of 40-40-0 in 80 games with a line this season.

The Angels have won 39.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (24-37).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Los Angeles has gone 12-17 (41.4%).

The Angels have played in 79 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-41-2).

The Angels have a 42-37-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.2% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads Baltimore in total hits (75) this season while batting .249 with 31 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .335 and a slugging percentage of .472.

He ranks 82nd in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Alonso hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .222 with two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .229 with 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .301.

His batting average is 122nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 128th, and his slugging percentage 74th.

Henderson takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Taylor Ward is slashing .258/.393/.366 this season and leads the Orioles with an OPS of .759.

Ward heads into this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .273 with two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.

Samuel Basallo is batting .258 with a .321 OBP and 31 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Basallo has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two walks and an RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Zach Neto is hitting .225 with 15 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, he is 130th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.

Neto hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Jo Adell's .387 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .248 with an on-base percentage of .291.

He is 84th in batting average, 138th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Nolan Schanuel is hitting .262 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.

Jorge Soler is batting .220 with 10 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 22 walks.

Orioles vs Angels Head to Head

6/22/2026: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/15/2025: 11-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/14/2025: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/11/2025: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/10/2025: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/9/2025: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/24/2024: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/23/2024: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/22/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 3/31/2024: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

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