Dodgers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 23

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Minnesota Twins.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Dodgers vs Twins Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (50-29) vs. Minnesota Twins (38-42)

Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Tuesday, June 23, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: TBS, Twins.TV, and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-164) | MIN: (+138)

LAD: (-164) | MIN: (+138) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+104) | MIN: +1.5 (-125)

LAD: -1.5 (+104) | MIN: +1.5 (-125) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Dodgers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers) - 8-2, 2.72 ERA vs Kendry Rojas (Twins) - 1-0, 1.26 ERA

The Dodgers will call on Justin Wrobleski (8-2) versus the Twins and Kendry Rojas (1-0). Wrobleski and his team have a record of 8-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Wrobleski's team has been victorious in 81.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-2. Rojas has started just one game with a set spread, which the Twins covered. The Twins have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Rojas starts this season.

Dodgers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (52.7%)

Dodgers vs Twins Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -164 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +138 underdog despite being at home.

Dodgers vs Twins Spread

The Dodgers are at the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are +104 to cover the runline, with the Twins being -125.

Dodgers vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Twins on June 23 is 8.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 77 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (63.6%) in those contests.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 31 times in 49 chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 36 of their 79 opportunities.

In 79 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 37-42-0 against the spread.

The Twins have gone 23-28 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.1% of those games).

Minnesota has a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.

The Twins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 78 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 48 of those games (48-28-2).

The Twins have a 44-34-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.4% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 79 hits and an OBP of .418, both of which are best among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .296 batting average and a slugging percentage of .558.

He is 11th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging among all qualifying batters in baseball.

Ohtani hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with three home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Andy Pages has hit 15 homers this season while driving in 57 runs. He's batting .264 this season and slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He is 63rd in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging in the major leagues.

Freddie Freeman has collected 78 base hits, an OBP of .363 and a slugging percentage of .476 this season.

Freeman has recorded a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Max Muncy has been key for Los Angeles with 62 hits, an OBP of .368 plus a slugging percentage of .513.

Muncy takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has put up a team-high OBP (.333) and slugging percentage (.596), and paces the Twins in hits (77, while batting .275).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 42nd, his on-base percentage is 77th, and he is third in slugging.

Buxton brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Brooks Lee is batting .238 with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 105th in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage.

Josh Bell has 15 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks while batting .248.

Luke Keaschall is hitting .252 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 28 walks.

Dodgers vs Twins Head to Head

6/22/2026: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/23/2025: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/22/2025: 10-7 MIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

10-7 MIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/21/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/10/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/9/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/8/2024: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/17/2023: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/16/2023: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/15/2023: 9-8 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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