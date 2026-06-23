Red Sox vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 23

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox take on the Colorado Rockies.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game.

Red Sox vs Rockies Game Info

Boston Red Sox (31-45) vs. Colorado Rockies (31-48)

Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Tuesday, June 23, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and NESN

Red Sox vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-162) | COL: (+136)

BOS: (-162) | COL: (+136) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (-102) | COL: +1.5 (-118)

BOS: -1.5 (-102) | COL: +1.5 (-118) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Red Sox vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Red Sox) - 8-1, 3.12 ERA vs Sean Sullivan (Rockies) - 0-1, 10.29 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Sonny Gray (8-1, 3.12 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Sean Sullivan (0-1, 10.29 ERA). Gray and his team are 9-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gray's team is 6-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Sullivan has started two games with set spreads, and the Rockies failed to cover in both opportunities. The Rockies were the moneyline underdog for two Sullivan starts this season -- they lost both.

Red Sox vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (62.2%)

Red Sox vs Rockies Moneyline

Boston is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +136 underdog at home.

Red Sox vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Red Sox. The Rockies are -118 to cover, and the Red Sox are -102.

The Red Sox-Rockies game on June 23 has been given an over/under of 10.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 19, or 40.4%, of the 47 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Boston has a record of 1-3 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -162 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 33 of their 76 opportunities.

In 76 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 31-45-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have won 31 of the 77 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (40.3%).

Colorado has gone 17-33 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer (34%).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times this season for a 35-41-2 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have collected a 41-37-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.6% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras leads Boston in OBP (.377) and total hits (74) this season. He's batting .281 batting average while slugging .525.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston in slugging percentage (.434) thanks to 26 extra-base hits. He's batting .276 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 38th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Abreu heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .281 with a .441 slugging percentage and 32 RBI this year.

Caleb Durbin is batting .221 with a .277 OBP and 30 RBI for Boston this season.

Durbin brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .588 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has racked up a slugging percentage of .480, a team-best for the Rockies. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 36th, his on-base percentage is 42nd, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Rumfield hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, two walks and 11 RBIs.

Hunter Goodman's 67 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .243 while slugging .514 with an on-base percentage of .311.

He is currently 97th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Troy Johnston has put up a team-best .374 on-base percentage.

Jake McCarthy is hitting .294 with 13 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 13 walks.

Red Sox vs Rockies Head to Head

6/22/2026: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/9/2025: 10-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

10-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 7/8/2025: 10-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

10-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/7/2025: 9-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

9-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 7/24/2024: 20-7 COL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

20-7 COL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/23/2024: 6-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/22/2024: 9-8 COL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-8 COL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/14/2023: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/13/2023: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/12/2023: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!