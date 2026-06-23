Braves vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 23

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Atlanta Braves playing the San Diego Padres.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Padres Game Info

Atlanta Braves (48-29) vs. San Diego Padres (40-37)

Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Tuesday, June 23, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and BravesVsn

Braves vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-112) | SD: (-104)

ATL: (-112) | SD: (-104) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-178)

ATL: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: JR Ritchie (Braves) - 1-2, 4.54 ERA vs Griffin Canning (Padres) - 1-5, 6.64 ERA

The probable starters are JR Ritchie (1-2) for the Braves and Griffin Canning (1-5) for the Padres. Ritchie and his team are 4-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Ritchie's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Canning starts, the Padres have gone 2-6-0 against the spread. The Padres have a 1-4 record in Canning's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (50.6%)

Braves vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -112 favorite despite being on the road.

Braves vs Padres Spread

The Padres are +1.5 on the spread (-178 to cover), and Atlanta is +146 to cover the runline.

Braves vs Padres Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Braves-Padres game on June 23, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Padres Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 39, or 68.4%, of the 57 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Atlanta has a record of 38-18 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 36 of their 75 opportunities.

The Braves are 42-33-0 against the spread in their 75 games that had a posted line this season.

The Padres have been the underdog on the moneyline 40 total times this season. They've finished 19-21 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, San Diego has a 19-21 record (winning 47.5% of its games).

The Padres have played in 77 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-43-1).

The Padres have put together a 42-35-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 81 hits, which leads Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .271 with 39 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .342 and a slugging percentage of .535.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 12th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies has an OPS of .776, fueled by an OBP of .330 and a team-best slugging percentage of .446 this season. He's batting .280.

His batting average ranks 34th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 84th, and his slugging percentage 62nd.

Michael Harris II has 78 hits this season and has a slash line of .305/.337/.512.

Harris heads into this game with seven games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is batting .314 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Mauricio Dubon has been key for Atlanta with 71 hits, an OBP of .315 plus a slugging percentage of .406.

Dubon enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado is batting .185 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .265.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 153rd in batting average, 151st in on-base percentage and 111th in slugging percentage.

Machado hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a .348 OBP while slugging .356. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .284.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 28th, his on-base percentage is 54th, and he is 128th in slugging.

Xander Bogaerts has four doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks while batting .228.

Gavin Sheets paces his team with 51 hits.

Braves vs Padres Head to Head

6/22/2026: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/25/2025: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/24/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/23/2025: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/30/2025: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 3/29/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 3/28/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/27/2025: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/2/2024: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/1/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

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