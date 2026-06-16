World Cup Picks for Today: World Cup Best Bets for Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Today's Best World Cup Predictions at a Glance

France vs Senegal Under 2.5 Goals (-110)

Hussein Ali To Be Booked (+400)

Lautaro Martinez Anytime Scorer (+100)

Austria To Commit 13 or More Fouls (-110)

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The World Cup continues today with four more matches, starting at noon ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, how should you bet today's matches?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Picks and Best Bets Today

France vs Senegal Prediction: 1-1 Tie

This could be one of the best group-stage games of the tournament. France are among the favorites, while Senegal are one of Africa's strongest sides. These teams met in the 2002 opener, when Senegal stunned the defending champions, and another upset wouldn't be out of the question.

The heat could play a major role here, with this projected to be one of the hottest group-stage matches. That points me towards UNDER 2.5 GOALS.

Both teams are defensively solid, and Didier Deschamps is naturally pragmatic despite France's attacking talent. In 15 group-stage games across three Euros and two World Cups, France matches have averaged just 1.87 goals, with 10 of those 15 staying under 2.5.

Iraq vs Norway Prediction: 3-0 Norway

Norway should have far too much quality for Iraq here. They cruised through qualifying and have goals all over the field, especially against weaker opposition.

I'll target a card instead, with Hussein Ali to be booked the selection. His direct match-up Antonio Nusa is an elite foul-drawer, averaging 2.83 fouls won per 90 in the Bundesliga and 2.34 per 90 in his last 11 competitive starts for Norway.

Ali has also been card-happy for club side Pogon Szczecin, collecting six cards in just 523 minutes this season (1.03 per 90). Against Nusa, he'll be under constant pressure.

Argentina vs Algeria Prediction: 2-0 Argentina

Argentina begin their title defense looking to avoid a repeat of their shock opening defeat to Saudi Arabia in 2022.

Algeria are a solid side, but the world champions should have too much quality. With Lionel Messi still working back from injury, Lautaro Martinez Anytime Scorer stands out.

The Inter striker scored 17 Serie A goals this season and has been outstanding for Argentina, scoring 16 times in 23 appearances since late 2023. He was top scorer at the 2024 Copa América and could also take penalties if Messi isn't on the field.

Austria vs Jordan Prediction: 2-1 Austria

Conditions should be ideal here, allowing Austria to play their usual high-intensity pressing game without worrying about fatigue.

Jordan won't sit back, either, which makes Austria to commit 13 or more fouls appealing.

Austria cleared this line in all four Euro 2024 games, six of eight World Cup qualifiers and two of their three warm-up matches. Since Euro 2024, Ralf Rangnick's side have averaged 13 fouls per game over a 23-match sample.

Against an adventurous Jordan side, they can hit the mark again.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played once versus Paraguay on June 12. Their next matches come against Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.