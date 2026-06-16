Athletics vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 16

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Athletics face the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Athletics vs Pirates Game Info

Athletics (36-36) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (36-37)

Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and SportsNet PT

Athletics vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-132) | PIT: (+112)

OAK: (-132) | PIT: (+112) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+152) | PIT: +1.5 (-184)

OAK: -1.5 (+152) | PIT: +1.5 (-184) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Athletics vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Perkins (Athletics) - 2-3, 6.25 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 5-4, 5.14 ERA

The Athletics will give the nod to Jack Perkins (2-3, 6.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Mitch Keller (5-4, 5.14 ERA). Perkins has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Perkins' team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Pirates have gone 5-8-0 ATS in Keller's 13 starts with a set spread. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Keller's starts this season, and they went 4-5 in those matchups.

Athletics vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (51.3%)

Athletics vs Pirates Moneyline

The Athletics vs Pirates moneyline has the Athletics as a -132 favorite, while the Pirates are a +112 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Pirates Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Pirates. The Athletics are +152 to cover, while the Pirates are -184 to cover.

Athletics vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for Athletics-Pirates on June 16 is 10.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

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Athletics vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Athletics have come away with 11 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win four times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 35 of their 72 games with a total this season.

The Athletics have posted a record of 38-34-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have won 12 of the 30 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (40%).

The Pirates have gone 6-9 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer (40%).

The Pirates have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 41 times this season for a 41-29-2 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have put together a 34-38-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.2% of the time).

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz has 75 hits and an OBP of .443, both of which lead Sacramento hitters this season. He has a .293 batting average and a slugging percentage of .563.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fifth in slugging.

Kurtz hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .342 with a double, seven home runs, 10 walks and 14 RBIs.

Shea Langeliers has an OPS of .880, fueled by an OBP of .344 and a team-best slugging percentage of .535 this season. He's batting .280.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging in MLB.

Langeliers has picked up a hit in eight straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .255 with two doubles, four home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom has collected 62 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .476 this season.

Soderstrom brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Carlos Cortes is batting .294 with a .379 OBP and 21 RBI for Sacramento this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has put up an on-base percentage of .394, a team-best for the Pirates. He's batting .270 and slugging .440.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 64th in slugging.

Reynolds heads into this matchup on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .270 with four doubles, two home runs, five walks and three RBIs.

Brandon Lowe's 62 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .239 while slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He ranks 102nd in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Spencer Horwitz is hitting .281 with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 35 walks.

Nick Gonzales' .364 slugging percentage paces his team.

Athletics vs Pirates Head to Head

6/15/2026: 11-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/21/2025: 11-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/20/2025: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/19/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/1/2024: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-0 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/30/2024: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/29/2024: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/7/2023: 9-5 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-5 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/6/2023: 11-2 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

11-2 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 6/5/2023: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

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