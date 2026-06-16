Diamondbacks vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 16

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Diamondbacks vs Angels Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (37-35) vs. Los Angeles Angels (29-44)

Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and ABTV

Diamondbacks vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-112) | LAA: (-104)

ARI: (-112) | LAA: (-104) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-172) | LAA: -1.5 (+142)

ARI: +1.5 (-172) | LAA: -1.5 (+142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Diamondbacks vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 5-5, 5.46 ERA vs Reid Detmers (Angels) - 2-5, 4.00 ERA

The probable starters are Merrill Kelly (5-5) for the Diamondbacks and Reid Detmers (2-5) for the Angels. Kelly and his team are 6-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Kelly's team has a record of 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Angels are 5-9-0 against the spread when Detmers starts. The Angels have a 3-8 record in Detmers' 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Angels win (54.8%)

Diamondbacks vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Diamondbacks, Los Angeles is the underdog at -104, and Arizona is -112 playing at home.

Diamondbacks vs Angels Spread

The Angels are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Angels are +142 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -172 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Angels Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Angels on June 16 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -124 and the under set at +102.

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Diamondbacks vs Angels Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as favorites in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (63.3%) in those games.

Arizona has a record of 19-11 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 31 of their 71 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 71 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 40-31-0 against the spread.

The Angels have won 21 of the 54 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (38.9%).

Los Angeles has a 20-31 record (winning just 39.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Angels have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 34 times this season for a 34-36-2 record against the over/under.

The Angels have covered 52.8% of their games this season, going 38-34-0 ATS.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 71 hits and an OBP of .368, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .539. He's batting .277.

He ranks 39th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Ketel Marte is batting .255 with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks, while slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Among all qualified, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Marte has picked up a hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .246 with a .364 slugging percentage and 25 RBI this year.

Perdomo heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBIs.

Ildemaro Vargas has been key for Arizona with 60 hits, an OBP of .303 plus a slugging percentage of .418.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has a team-best OBP (.393), while leading the Angels in hits (59). He's batting .230 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 118th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 46th in slugging.

Trout hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .175 with a double, two home runs, five walks and two RBIs.

Zach Neto is hitting .220 with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is currently 132nd in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Jo Adell has a slugging percentage of .401, a team-high for the Angels.

Nolan Schanuel is hitting .254 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Angels Head to Head

6/15/2026: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/13/2025: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/12/2025: 10-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/11/2025: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/13/2024: 11-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

11-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/12/2024: 8-3 LAA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-3 LAA (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/11/2024: 9-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/2/2023: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/1/2023: 3-1 ARI (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 ARI (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/30/2023: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

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