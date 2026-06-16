US Open Golf DFS Strategy Guide: Picks, Sleepers and Best Plays

It's US Open week! This year's third major takes place June 18-21 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York.

Which players should you target in FanDuel PGA DFS this week? Let's dive in.

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

US Open Golf DFS Picks, Sleepers, Advice

Tommy Fleetwood ($11,000)

Fleetwood's course history alone makes him worth considering. He finished runner-up the last time the U.S. Open was played at Shinnecock and closed with a final-round 63. His ability to control ball flight in windy conditions is a major asset, and he's had a long stretch here of performing like one of the world's best golfers. I lean toward a more balanced build this week, and he's a great anchor play at the top of the lineup.

Collin Morikawa ($10,700)

Morikawa is one of my favorite plays because Shinnecock Hills should reward elite iron play. He ranks among the PGA Tour leaders in Strokes Gained: Approach and driving accuracy, which is a dangerous combination on a course where hitting fairways and controlling distance into firm greens is critical. His two major titles show he can handle difficult setups, and he's bagged two top-five finishes across his previous five US Opens.

Russell Henley ($10,600)

Henley is the type of player I like to target at a U.S. Open -- or any major, really. He leads the Tour in driving accuracy and has become one of the most consistent tee-to-green players in golf. If Shinnecock turns into a grind where pars gain ground on the field, which is likely the case, Henley has both a high floor and legitimate top-five upside.

Sepp Straka ($8,800)

Straka is one of my favorite values this week. He has developed into one of the best ball-strikers on Tour and continues to gain strokes with his approach play against elite fields. He already owns a Players Championship victory and has shown he can win on difficult courses. In DFS, he's appealing because he offers nearly the same tee-to-green ceiling as some of the higher-salaried names while likely carrying a much lower salary.

Keegan Bradley ($8,600)

Difficult scoring conditions tend to bring Bradley into contention, and I like him as a sneaky-good value play. He ranks among the stronger approach players in the field and has a history of contending on demanding major-championship setups. If he gains even a small amount with the putter, he can be a superb value at this salary.

US Open longshot picks to target this week.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.