Dodgers vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 16

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Dodgers vs Rays Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (46-27) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (41-28)

Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and Rays.TV

Dodgers vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-152) | TB: (+128)

LAD: (-152) | TB: (+128) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+138) | TB: +1.5 (-166)

LAD: -1.5 (+138) | TB: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Dodgers vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers) - 7-2, 2.95 ERA vs Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 6-2, 2.71 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Justin Wrobleski (7-2, 2.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Drew Rasmussen (6-2, 2.71 ERA). Wrobleski and his team have a record of 8-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Wrobleski's team has a record of 8-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rays have a 7-5-0 record against the spread in Rasmussen's starts. The Rays have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Rasmussen's starts this season, and they went 3-2 in those games.

Dodgers vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (54.6%)

Dodgers vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Rays, Los Angeles is the favorite at -152, and Tampa Bay is +128 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Rays Spread

The Rays are +1.5 on the spread (-166 to cover), and Los Angeles is +138 to cover the runline.

Dodgers vs Rays Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Rays game on June 16 has been set at 8.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Rays Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 45, or 63.4%, of the 71 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 35 times in 54 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 33 of their 73 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 37-36-0 against the spread in their 73 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have been the moneyline underdog 25 total times this season. They've finished 15-10 in those games.

Tampa Bay has gone 3-1 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer (75%).

The Rays have played in 68 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-33-1).

The Rays are 39-29-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 75 hits and an OBP of .421, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .540. He's batting .298.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 12th in slugging.

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.491) thanks to 31 extra-base hits. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He is 53rd in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging in the major leagues.

Freddie Freeman is batting .275 with a .472 slugging percentage and 38 RBI this year.

Freeman brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Kyle Tucker has six home runs, 39 RBI and a batting average of .239 this season.

Tucker heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a home run, two walks and seven RBIs.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has 80 hits with a .392 on-base percentage and a .506 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Rays. He's batting .314.

He ranks seventh in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Junior Caminero is hitting .275 with 12 doubles, 15 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .372.

His batting average is 45th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Jonathan Aranda is hitting .276 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 41 walks.

Chandler Simpson is hitting .266 with four doubles, four triples and 14 walks.

Dodgers vs Rays Head to Head

6/15/2026: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/3/2025: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/2/2025: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-0 TB (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/1/2025: 5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/25/2024: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/24/2024: 9-8 TB (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

9-8 TB (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/23/2024: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/28/2023: 11-10 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-10 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/27/2023: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/26/2023: 9-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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