US Open Picks and Predictions: 3 Best Bets for the 2026 US Open

US Open Picks at a Glance

Scottie Scheffler to Win (+550)

Collin Morikawa to Win (+4000)

Russell Henley Top 10 (+340)

It's US Open week! This year's third major takes place June 18-21 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York.

Via the US Open odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which betting picks should be on your radar ahead of Thursday's opening round?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Golf Picks and Predictions for the US Open

Another major where Scottie Scheffler is the clear favorite, and he is for good reason at Shinnecock Hills.

The World No. 1 leads the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and ranks among the tour's leaders in Strokes Gained: Approach, two metrics that are historically critical for success at U.S. Open venues. Shinnecock rewards elite ball-striking, patience, and avoiding big numbers, and Scheffler thrives in those areas.

Scottie has recorded top-10 finishes in more than half of his starts this season. He got second at this year's Masters and was T-14 at the PGA Championship. He also finished T-12 last time out at The Memorial.

With his consistency from tee to green and a course setup that minimizes the advantage of pure putting, Scheffler has the strongest statistical profile in the field this week, and he might be due for a win.

Collin Morikawa is an intriguing U.S. Open contender because few players in the field strike their irons better.

He leads the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach (+0.847 per round) and ranks inside the top 15 in driving accuracy, a combination that should play well at a demanding Shinnecock Hills setup.

Morikawa already owns two major championships and has a win plus multiple top-10 finishes this season, showing the consistency needed to contend over four rounds. His US Open track record is strong, as well, with a pair of top fives over his past five US Opens. His worst US Open finish in that span is a T-23.

Russell Henley has a game that suits majors well, and he owns traits that typically succeed at Shinnecock Hills: accuracy, iron play, and patience.

Henley leads the PGA Tour in driving accuracy at 71.9% and ranks among the tour's best players in strokes gained metrics, giving him a reliable tee-to-green foundation on one of golf's toughest tests.

He has also elevated his major championship performance recently, recording top-10 finishes in each of his last two U.S. Open starts and arriving this week after a victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge and a T-22 at the Memorial.

While Henley's lack of distance off the tee hurts him, his accuracy should help him avoid the rough this week, giving him a chance to let his elite approach play go to work.

US Open longshot picks to target this week.

Golf Betting FAQ

What does it mean to bet on a golfer to win outright?

An outright winner bet — sometimes called a "to win" bet — is a wager on a specific golfer to finish first in the tournament. Because golf fields typically range from 70 to 156 players, winning outright is difficult, which is why odds for most players are expressed as large positive numbers (e.g., +1200 or +5000). A $100 wager on a +1200 golfer would return $1,200 in profit if that player wins.

What is a Top 5, Top 10, or Top 20 finish bet?

Finish position bets let you wager on a golfer to finish within a specified range on the final leaderboard, regardless of whether they win. A Top 10 bet pays out if the player finishes anywhere from first through 10th place. Odds are naturally shorter than outright markets to reflect the higher likelihood of success — a player might be +1200 to win but only +200 to finish Top 10.

How does a make/miss the cut bet work?

Most professional golf tournaments feature a 36-hole cut, trimming the field halfway through the tourney; the exact number of golfers who make the cut varies by event. A make/miss the cut bet is a simple two-way wager on whether a specific golfer will survive that cut and play the weekend.

What is a head-to-head matchup bet in golf?

A head-to-head matchup bet pairs two golfers against each other for the full tournament or for a single round, with the bet paying out based on which player finishes higher on the leaderboard.

What is a first-round leader bet?

A first-round leader bet is a wager on which golfer will post the lowest score in the first round (usually on Thursday). First-round leader bets tend to carry large odds given the size of the field and the variance of one-day results.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.