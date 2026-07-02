World Cup Picks for Today: World Cup Best Bets for Thursday, July 2, 2026

Today's Best World Cup Predictions at a Glance

Spain Moneyline and Both Teams to Score ‘No’ (-115)

Portugal vs Croatia Draw (+240)

Portugal vs Croatia -- Either Team to Win in Penalty Shootout (+600)

Breel Embolo Anytime Assist (+460)

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup roll on today.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, how should you bet today's matches?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Picks and Best Bets Today

Spain vs Austria Prediction: Spain 2-0 Austria

Spain are growing into the tournament. They may still lack a ruthless edge, but defensively they've been outstanding, conceding a total of just 0.54 xGA and keeping three clean sheets in the group stage.

Austria needed a 95th-minute equaliser to qualify and have looked ordinary against top opposition. They created little against Argentina and conceded three big chances.

That points towards SPAIN TO WIN TO NIL.

Spain have won to nil in seven of their last nine competitive games, while Austria lack the quality in attack to trouble one of the tournament's best defenses.

Portugal vs Croatia Prediction: Portugal 1-1 Croatia

This could be the final international appearance for Cristiano Ronaldo or Luka Modrić, and it has all the makings of a tense, low-scoring affair.

Both sides prioritise control over risk, making THE TIE at +240 the standout bet.

Portugal drew both knockout matches at Euro 2024 after 90 minutes, while Croatia have drawn six of their last eight World Cup and European Championship knockout ties, with only defeats to eventual champions France (2018) and Argentina (2022) ending in 90 minutes.

We'll also back EITHER TEAM TO WIN ON PENALTIES. Four of Croatia's last six drawn knockout ties were settled on penalties, while both of Portugal's Euro 2024 knockout games also went to spot-kicks.

Across the last six World Cups and Euros, 21 of the 29 knockout matches level after extra time were decided by penalties (72%), making the price appealing.

Switzerland vs Algeria Prediction: Switzerland 2-1 Algeria

Switzerland comfortably won Group B after scoring six goals across their final two matches, while Algeria scraped through after a chaotic draw with Austria.

Rather than back the Swiss outright, I'll stick with BREEL EMBOLO 1+ ASSIST.

We landed this bet against both Bosnia and Canada after identifying his creative role, and he now leads Switzerland for assists (2), expected assists (1.1), big chances created (3) and chances created (8).

With Johan Manzambi adding more movement around him and Algeria far from convincing defensively, Embolo looks well placed to create again.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +340 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +410 and Spain at +600.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.