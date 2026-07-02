Rangers vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 2
Odds updated as of 5:12 p.m.
The Texas Rangers will take on the Detroit Tigers in MLB action on Thursday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rangers vs Tigers Game Info
- Texas Rangers (44-43) vs. Detroit Tigers (38-49)
- Date: Thursday, July 2, 2026
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas
- Coverage: RSN and DSN
Rangers vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TEX: (-110) | DET: (-106)
- Spread: TEX: +1.5 (-184) | DET: -1.5 (+152)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Rangers vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 8-7, 3.95 ERA vs Framber Valdez (Tigers) - 4-5, 4.05 ERA
The probable starters are Nathan Eovaldi (8-7) for the Rangers and Framber Valdez (4-5) for the Tigers. When Eovaldi starts, his team is 7-9-0 against the spread this season. Eovaldi's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-4). The Tigers have a 7-9-0 record against the spread in Valdez's starts. The Tigers have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Valdez's starts this season, and they went 5-3 in those games.
Rangers vs Tigers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (53.9%)
Rangers vs Tigers Moneyline
- Detroit is a -106 underdog on the moneyline, while Texas is a -110 favorite at home.
Rangers vs Tigers Spread
- The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rangers. The Tigers are +152 to cover, while the Rangers are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Rangers vs Tigers Over/Under
- An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Rangers-Tigers on July 2, with the over being -102 and the under -120.
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Rangers vs Tigers Betting Trends
- The Rangers have come away with 21 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Texas has a record of 21-20 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.
- The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 40 of their 86 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Rangers are 43-43-0 against the spread in their 86 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Tigers have won 17 of the 40 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (42.5%).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Detroit has a 16-23 record (winning 41% of its games).
- In the 85 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Tigers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-47-1).
- The Tigers have put together a 44-41-0 record against the spread this season.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Josh Jung leads Texas in OBP (.357), slugging percentage (.443) and total hits (93) this season. He has a .294 batting average.
- He ranks 13th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.
- Jake Burger is hitting .250 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks, while slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .315.
- His batting average ranks 84th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 107th, and his slugging percentage 73rd.
- Brandon Nimmo is batting .262 with a .420 slugging percentage and 29 RBI this year.
- Joc Pederson is batting .240 with a .337 OBP and 31 RBI for Texas this season.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Kevin McGonigle has accumulated a .391 on-base percentage and a .424 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Tigers. He's batting .282.
- Including all the qualified players in MLB, he is 29th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.
- McGonigle heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, four walks and three RBIs.
- Dillon Dingler's 80 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .267 while slugging .530 with an on-base percentage of .328.
- He is 55th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage in the majors.
- Riley Greene has accumulated a slugging percentage of .446, a team-high for the Tigers.
- Spencer Torkelson has 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .215.
Rangers vs Tigers Head to Head
- 5/3/2026: 7-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 5/2/2026: 5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 5/1/2026: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 7/20/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 7/19/2025: 4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 7/18/2025: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 5/11/2025: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 5/10/2025: 10-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 5/9/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)
- 6/5/2024: 9-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
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