Rangers vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 2

Odds updated as of 5:12 p.m.

The Texas Rangers will take on the Detroit Tigers in MLB action on Thursday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Tigers Game Info

Texas Rangers (44-43) vs. Detroit Tigers (38-49)

Date: Thursday, July 2, 2026

Thursday, July 2, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and DSN

Rangers vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-110) | DET: (-106)

TEX: (-110) | DET: (-106) Spread: TEX: +1.5 (-184) | DET: -1.5 (+152)

TEX: +1.5 (-184) | DET: -1.5 (+152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Rangers vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 8-7, 3.95 ERA vs Framber Valdez (Tigers) - 4-5, 4.05 ERA

The probable starters are Nathan Eovaldi (8-7) for the Rangers and Framber Valdez (4-5) for the Tigers. When Eovaldi starts, his team is 7-9-0 against the spread this season. Eovaldi's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-4). The Tigers have a 7-9-0 record against the spread in Valdez's starts. The Tigers have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Valdez's starts this season, and they went 5-3 in those games.

Rangers vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (53.9%)

Rangers vs Tigers Moneyline

Detroit is a -106 underdog on the moneyline, while Texas is a -110 favorite at home.

Rangers vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rangers. The Tigers are +152 to cover, while the Rangers are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rangers vs Tigers Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Rangers-Tigers on July 2, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

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Rangers vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 21 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Texas has a record of 21-20 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 40 of their 86 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers are 43-43-0 against the spread in their 86 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have won 17 of the 40 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (42.5%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Detroit has a 16-23 record (winning 41% of its games).

In the 85 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Tigers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-47-1).

The Tigers have put together a 44-41-0 record against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung leads Texas in OBP (.357), slugging percentage (.443) and total hits (93) this season. He has a .294 batting average.

He ranks 13th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Jake Burger is hitting .250 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks, while slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .315.

His batting average ranks 84th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 107th, and his slugging percentage 73rd.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .262 with a .420 slugging percentage and 29 RBI this year.

Joc Pederson is batting .240 with a .337 OBP and 31 RBI for Texas this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has accumulated a .391 on-base percentage and a .424 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Tigers. He's batting .282.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, he is 29th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.

McGonigle heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Dillon Dingler's 80 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .267 while slugging .530 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is 55th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Riley Greene has accumulated a slugging percentage of .446, a team-high for the Tigers.

Spencer Torkelson has 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .215.

Rangers vs Tigers Head to Head

5/3/2026: 7-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/2/2026: 5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/1/2026: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/20/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/19/2025: 4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/18/2025: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/11/2025: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-1 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/10/2025: 10-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/9/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 6/5/2024: 9-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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