Rays vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 2

Odds updated as of 5:12 p.m.

MLB action on Thursday includes the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Kansas City Royals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Rays vs Royals Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (50-33) vs. Kansas City Royals (35-52)

Date: Thursday, July 2, 2026

Thursday, July 2, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and Rays.TV

Rays vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-124) | KC: (+106)

TB: (-124) | KC: (+106) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+126) | KC: +1.5 (-152)

TB: -1.5 (+126) | KC: +1.5 (-152) Total: 10 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rays vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ian Seymour (Rays) - 4-1, 4.32 ERA vs Stephen Kolek (Royals) - 4-2, 4.15 ERA

The probable starters are Ian Seymour (4-1) for the Rays and Stephen Kolek (4-2) for the Royals. Seymour's team has covered the spread in each of the three opportunities this season. Seymour's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Royals are 6-3-0 against the spread when Kolek starts. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Kolek's starts this season, and they went 5-2 in those games.

Rays vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (62.4%)

Rays vs Royals Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -124 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +106 underdog at home.

Rays vs Royals Spread

The Rays are at the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+126 to cover) on the runline. Kansas City is -152 to cover.

Rays vs Royals Over/Under

An over/under of 10 has been set for Rays-Royals on July 2, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Royals Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 34, or 63%, of the 54 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Tampa Bay has won 25 of 37 games when listed as at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 39 of their 82 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays are 50-32-0 against the spread in their 82 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have won 19 of the 52 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (36.5%).

Kansas City has a 12-17 record (winning 41.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Royals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 42 times this season for a 42-40-1 record against the over/under.

The Royals have gone 37-46-0 against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay in total hits (92) this season while batting .293 with 36 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .383 and a slugging percentage of .561.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 16th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Caminero will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .359 with nine home runs, four walks and 20 RBIs.

Yandy Diaz is slashing .329/.410/.503 this season and leads the Rays with an OPS of .914.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks second in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .294 with a .470 slugging percentage and 58 RBI this year.

Aranda heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with a double, a home run, five walks and four RBIs.

Chandler Simpson has been key for Tampa Bay with 80 hits, an OBP of .311 plus a slugging percentage of .325.

Simpson brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .361 with four doubles, four walks and two RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up 93 hits with a .366 on-base percentage and a .476 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Royals. He's batting .293.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average places him 16th, his on-base percentage is 27th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Carter Jensen is batting .247 with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 90th, his on-base percentage ranks 110th, and he is 66th in slugging.

Jac Caglianone is hitting .264 with 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 25 walks.

Michael Massey has 14 doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .261.

Rays vs Royals Head to Head

7/1/2026: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/30/2026: 10-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/25/2026: 13-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

13-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/24/2026: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/23/2026: 12-5 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

12-5 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/22/2026: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/26/2025: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/25/2025: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/24/2025: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/1/2025: 8-2 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

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