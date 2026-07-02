Dodgers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 2

Odds updated as of 5:12 p.m.

The MLB's Thursday slate includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the San Diego Padres.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Dodgers vs Padres Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (56-31) vs. San Diego Padres (43-42)

Date: Thursday, July 2, 2026

Thursday, July 2, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and Padres.TV

Dodgers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-198) | SD: (+166)

LAD: (-198) | SD: (+166) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+106) | SD: +1.5 (-128)

LAD: -1.5 (+106) | SD: +1.5 (-128) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) - 3-5, 4.88 ERA vs Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 6-6, 4.44 ERA

The probable starters are Roki Sasaki (3-5) for the Dodgers and Randy Vasquez (6-6) for the Padres. Sasaki's team is 4-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Sasaki starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-8. The Padres have gone 10-5-0 ATS in Vasquez's 15 starts with a set spread. The Padres have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Vasquez's starts this season, and they went 3-3 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (65.2%)

Dodgers vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Dodgers, San Diego is the underdog at +166, and Los Angeles is -198 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Padres are +106 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -128.

Dodgers vs Padres Over/Under

Dodgers versus Padres on July 2 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 85 games this year and have walked away with the win 55 times (64.7%) in those games.

This year Los Angeles has won 23 of 35 games when listed as at least -198 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 41 of 87 chances this season.

In 87 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 42-45-0 against the spread.

The Padres have won 22 of the 48 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (45.8%).

San Diego has played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +166 or longer, and fell in each game.

The Padres have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 38 times this season for a 38-46-1 record against the over/under.

The Padres have a 46-39-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.1% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 88 hits and an OBP of .406, both of which are best among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .291 batting average and a slugging percentage of .533.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 20th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Freddie Freeman has an OPS of .887, fueled by an OBP of .384 and a team-best slugging percentage of .503 this season. He's batting .294.

He is 13th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Freeman brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Andy Pages has collected 91 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .479 this season.

Pages brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Max Muncy has 17 home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .265 this season.

Muncy has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has racked up a team-best OBP (.342) and slugging percentage (.378). He's batting .280.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 31st in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging percentage.

Manny Machado has 16 doubles, 16 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .190. He's slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .274.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 152nd in batting average, 148th in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage.

Gavin Sheets leads the Padres with 57 hits.

Xander Bogaerts is hitting .232 with five doubles, eight home runs and 36 walks.

Dodgers vs Padres Head to Head

6/28/2026: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/27/2026: 15-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

15-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/26/2026: 7-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/20/2026: 4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/19/2026: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/18/2026: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/24/2025: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/23/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/22/2025: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/17/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!