Mariners vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 2

Odds updated as of 5:12 p.m.

The Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Angels is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Mariners vs Angels Game Info

Seattle Mariners (44-43) vs. Los Angeles Angels (36-51)

Date: Thursday, July 2, 2026

Thursday, July 2, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and ABTV

Mariners vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-210) | LAA: (+176)

SEA: (-210) | LAA: (+176) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+112) | LAA: +1.5 (-134)

SEA: -1.5 (+112) | LAA: +1.5 (-134) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Mariners vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 3-2, 1.97 ERA vs Walbert Urena (Angels) - 5-6, 3.14 ERA

The probable starters are Bryce Miller (3-2) for the Mariners and Walbert Urena (5-6) for the Angels. Miller's team is 1-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Miller's team is 2-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Angels have gone 10-3-0 against the spread when Urena starts. The Angels are 5-7 in Urena's 12 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (59.6%)

Mariners vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Mariners, Los Angeles is the underdog at +176, and Seattle is -210 playing at home.

Mariners vs Angels Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Mariners are +112 to cover, and the Angels are -134.

Mariners vs Angels Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Mariners-Angels on July 2, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Angels Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 40, or 52.6%, of the 76 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Seattle has played as a favorite of -210 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 41 of 86 chances this season.

The Mariners are 32-54-0 against the spread in their 86 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have won 26 of the 66 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (39.4%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +176 or longer, Los Angeles has a record of 2-1 (66.7%).

The Angels have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 40 times this season for a 40-44-2 record against the over/under.

The Angels have gone 46-40-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .424, fueled by 29 extra-base hits. He has a .259 batting average and an on-base percentage of .321.

He is 70th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Rodriguez has hit safely in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .333 with three walks and three RBIs.

Randy Arozarena leads the Mariners in OBP (.370) and total hits (82) this season. He's batting .283 while slugging .441.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 26th, his on-base percentage 23rd, and his slugging percentage 64th.

Josh Naylor has 81 hits this season and has a slash line of .257/.321/.368.

Cole Young has nine home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .261 this season.

Young takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Zach Neto is batting .227 with 17 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He ranks 128th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Jo Adell is slugging .393 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .246 with an on-base percentage of .290.

His batting average ranks 92nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 140th, and he is 105th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel is hitting .262 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 23 walks.

Jorge Soler has 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks while batting .220.

Mariners vs Angels Head to Head

6/30/2026: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/29/2026: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/5/2026: 8-7 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-7 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/4/2026: 1-0 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

1-0 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/3/2026: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/14/2025: 11-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

11-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/13/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/12/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/11/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/27/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

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