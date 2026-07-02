Spain vs. Austria Prediction Today: World Cup Predictions, Picks and Best Bets (July 2)

Spain vs. Austria Picks in Summary

Both Teams to Score -- Yes (+138)

The Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup continues today as Austria battles Spain at 3 p.m. ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

Spain vs. Austria Prediction World Cup Today

While Spain haven't conceded a goal yet this tourney, I think Austria can give them some trouble, and backing both teams to score is my favorite way to bet today's opener.

Under manager Ralf Rangnick, Austria are typically a team that presses aggressively, and that should create an interesting dynamic in this match as Spain -- maybe more so than any national team -- is married to playing out from the back. If Austria opt to deploy a high-energy press, they may be able to nick the ball in advantageous areas a few times.

Plus, Austria have netted six goals through three matches, so they've shown good firepower going forward.

The Spain side of things should be easier. Spain are -1600 to score at least one goal, so they should be able to hold up their end of this bet. Austria to score at least one goal is -102, so we're getting this up to +138 by adding in Spain.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have advanced to the Round of 16. They face Belgium in Seattle at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, July 6.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +185 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by Argentina at +410 and Spain at +650.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.