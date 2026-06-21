World Cup Picks for Today: World Cup Best Bets for Sunday, June 21, 2026

Today's Best World Cup Predictions at a Glance

Lamine Yamal Anytime Assist (+105)

Ramin Rezaeian To Be Booked (+310)

Milad Mohammadi To Be Booked (+450)

Maxi Araujo To Create 3 or More Shots (+260)

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The World Cup rolls on today.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, how should you bet today's matches?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Picks and Best Bets Today

Spain vs Saudi Arabia Prediction: 4-0 Spain

Spain were underwhelming against Cape Verde, especially in the opening 30 minutes, but they grew into the game, finished strongly and still managed 13 shots while creating the half's only big chance. Expect a much sharper start here.

Saudi Arabia look like ideal opposition. They were fortunate to escape with a 1-1 draw against Uruguay after conceding 27 shots and scoring from a set piece.

The return of LAMINE YAMAL to the starting lineup should help. 1+ ASSIST at +105 looks too big.

The teenage superstar has become Spain's chief creator, recording four assists at Euro 2024 before piling up 21 assists in 2024/25 and another 17 last season. Across the last two campaigns, he's averaged an elite 0.39 expected assists (xA) per 90.

He only featured in two World Cup qualifiers but still produced three assists.

Against a shaky Saudi defense, Yamal could run the show, and his set-piece duties only add to the appeal.

Belgium vs Iran Prediction: 2-0 Belgium

We were unfortunate not to cash in Belgium's opener. Mohamed Hany repeatedly hacked down Jérémy Doku, but somehow avoided a booking before Doku switched flanks and drew a yellow from the other full-back instead.

We'll go back to the same angle here with RAMIN REZAEIAN TO BE CARDED.

The 36-year-old Iranian right-back isn't getting any younger, and Doku is one of the world's elite foul-drawers. He won five fouls against Egypt, and Belgium will funnel attacks through him again.

With Iran also dealing with same-day travel to the U.S., it could be a long night.

Referee Darío Herrera is another bonus. He's averaging 5.7 cards per game in 2026 after showing 97 yellows and 12 reds across 19 matches.

There's also value in MILAD MOHAMMADI TO BE CARDED if Doku switches wings again. He collected three yellows and a red during qualifying and will also spend time dealing with Leandro Trossard.

Uruguay vs Cape Verde Prediction: 2-0 Uruguay

Group H is wide open after both favorites were held on Matchday 1, despite dominating territorially.

Uruguay outshot Saudi Arabia 27-7, while Cape Verde were outshot 27-6 by Spain. Expect another lopsided shot count here.

Cape Verde defend deep and invite pressure, which should lead to plenty of corners and attacking opportunities for Uruguay.

That brings us to a newer market: MAXI ARAUJO TO CREATE 3 Or MORE SHOTS.

Typically a wing-back for Sporting Lisbon, Araujo plays much higher up for Uruguay and also handles in-swinging set pieces.

Against Saudi Arabia, he took four corners and created five chances in 81 minutes. Against another deep-lying opponent, those numbers could repeat.

With temperatures expected around 90°F (32-33°C), Uruguay's possession-heavy style should wear Cape Verde down over time.

New Zealand vs Egypt Prediction: 1-0 Egypt

No Bet

I still don't know what to make of either side.

New Zealand entered the tournament looking like one of the weakest teams after a heavy loss to Haiti, yet opened with a surprising 2-2 draw against Iran.

Egypt are equally difficult to trust. They're organized defensively but lack creativity and cutting edge going forward.

It's a pass from a betting perspective, although a low-scoring Egyptian win feels the most likely outcome.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay and Australia. Their final group match is against Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.