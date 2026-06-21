Spain vs Saudi Arabia Prediction: Preview, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets World Cup 2026

Spain shocked 0-0 by Cape Verde MD1 — now desperate for goals · Yamal + Williams expected to start TOGETHER for the first time · Oyarzabal penalty taker + central forward — locked in · Spain -2.5 handicap the value pick · Over 2.5 goals · H2H: Spain 3-0 all time (9-2 aggregate) · climate-controlled Atlanta dome.

🇸🇦 1. Saudi Arabia — 1 pt (1-1 vs Uruguay) · GD advantage 🇺🇾 2. Uruguay — 1 pt (1-1 vs Saudi Arabia) 🇨🇻 3. Cape Verde — 1 pt (0-0 vs Spain) 🇪🇸 4. Spain — 1 pt (0-0 vs Cape Verde) · MUST WIN

⭐ Yamal + Williams expected to START together for the first time this tournament

⭐ Yamal + Williams expected to START together for the first time this tournament Oyarzabal: penalty taker · 25G/54 caps · RotoWire "only player worth committing to" 🔴 Víctor Muñoz OUT (hamstring) · Spain desperate after Cape Verde shock KSA: BTTS failed 9 straight WC group stage vs UEFA clubs

Spain vs Saudi Arabia — Sunday Preview

This is the most important match in Group H so far — and for Spain, it determines whether their World Cup campaign recovers from one of the most embarrassing results in recent tournament history. The 0-0 against debutants Cape Verde, with 27 shots and just 2.19 xG, left De la Fuente's squad sitting bottom of the group. Saudi Arabia arrive as surprise co-leaders after a battling 1-1 draw with Uruguay. The result Spain need is clear. The performance: Yamal and Williams — both questionable vs Cape Verde — are now expected to start together for the first time this tournament, bringing the attacking directness Spain desperately lacked in their opener.

The quality gap between these two teams is enormous. Spain are the reigning European champions, won five of six qualifying games scoring 21 goals, and have beaten Saudi Arabia all three times they have met (outscoring them 9-2 in aggregate). Saudi Arabia have bowed out at the group stage in each of their last five World Cups and have lost nine straight WC matches against UEFA clubs. The question is not whether Spain win — it's by how much, and whether Yamal and Williams can finally turn pressure into goals.

⚠️ The Cape Verde Context — Why Spain Will Be Completely Different Today Covers: "Things will be improved here, with the team welcoming back Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal to the starting lineup. Both players are far more direct than those they replaced and their ability to beat their opposite number and create mismatches is something that will result in goals here. Spain did look better when both players came on during the last game." The critical difference: against Cape Verde, Yamal and Williams were on the bench. Saudi Arabia's 4-4-2 defensive block is significantly less organised than Cape Verde's disciplined setup, and Vozinha is no longer in goal. Spain under the pump, with their two best attackers available to start, is a very different proposition.

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Subject to change. Confirm lineups before wagering. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.

📋 Predicted Lineups & Team News

🇪🇸 Spain · Luis de la Fuente 4-3-3 · Yamal + Williams expected to start together for the first time · Oyarzabal locked in · Muñoz OUT FIFA Rank #8 ⚠️ Key Team News — Spain MD2 Changes 🔴 Víctor Muñoz (LW) — OUT (hamstring). · 🟡 Lamine Yamal (RW, 18yo) — Questionable; hamstring concern from April. Came off bench vs Cape Verde (71'). Expected to START. · 🟡 Nico Williams (LW) — Questionable. Also came off bench vs Cape Verde. Expected to START. · ✅ Rodri, Pedri, Oyarzabal, Laporte, Cubarsi — fully fit. · 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia: Nawaf Al-Aqidi (GK) — hamstring doubt, missed Uruguay. Al-Owais retains place. 📋 Consensus XI — 4-3-3 (Covers · Yahoo · Juvefc · TNT · Sportsgambler) U. Simón GK ✅ Llorente RB Cubarsi CB · 19yo Laporte CB Cucurella LB Fabián Ruiz CM Rodri ⭐ DM · 63 caps Pedri ⭐ CM Yamal ⭐⭐🟡 RW · 18yo · 6G/25caps Oyarzabal ⭐ ST · 25G/54 caps · pen N.Williams ⭐⭐🟡 LW · 6G/31caps ⭐⭐ Yamal + Williams BOTH EXPECTED TO START — first time together this tournament 🔴 Víctor Muñoz OUT (hamstring) Oyarzabal: penalty taker · 25 goals in 54 caps · RotoWire: "only player worth committing to" regardless of wide rotation Rodri (63 caps) anchors · Pedri + Fabián Ruiz create · Spain's 4-3-3 built for possession dominance Spain: 21 goals in 6 qualifying games · unbeaten last 31 matches · Euro 2024 champions Tactical note: Yahoo: "Lamine Yamal against Saudi Arabia's left defensive channel is the duel most likely to define the game's shape. If Yamal can isolate the left-back or draw the defensive midfielder across, the spaces for Fabian Ruiz and Pedri to arrive late become significant. If Saudi Arabia commit men to contain Spain's width, Rodri and Fabián Ruiz will find space centrally. If they sit narrow, Yamal and Williams will have one-on-one opportunities in acres of space." Key Spain Bench Ferran Torres (RW/CF alt · Racing Post projects over Williams in some versions) · Gavi · Mikel Merino · Dani Olmo David Raya (GK) · Pedro Porro (RB) · Grimaldo (LB) 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia · Georgios Donis 4-4-2 · unchanged XI from Uruguay expected · Al-Owais GK · Salem Al-Dawsari danger · low block strategy FIFA Rank #67 📋 Projected XI — 4-4-2 (unchanged from Uruguay · Racing Post · Covers · Sportsgambler) Al-Owais GK · 66 caps ✅ Abdulhamid RB Al-Tambakti CB Al-Amri CB · scored vs URU Al-Harbi LB Al-Shamat RM Kanno CM · 76 caps Al-Khaibari CM S. Al-Dawsari ⭐ LM · captain Al-Buraikan ST Al-Juwayr ST ✅ No Saudi Arabia injuries · unchanged XI from Uruguay expected · Donis maintains consistent 4-4-2 Salem Al-Dawsari (captain) — primary creative danger on the counter · 66-cap GK Al-Owais composed vs Uruguay Saudi Arabia: 35% possession vs Uruguay · will be even lower vs Spain · 3 shots on target only Lost 9 straight WC matches vs UEFA clubs · 8 of 9 to nil · bowed out at group stage each of last 5 WCs BTTS failed in 9 straight WC group stage matches vs UEFA clubs Tactical note: Saudi Arabia's strategy: sit 4-4-2 low block, win second balls through Kanno and Al-Khaibari, look to Salem Al-Dawsari for counter-attacking spark. They did this effectively against Uruguay — but Spain's technical press and Yamal/Williams's one-on-one quality is a fundamentally different test. Yahoo: "If the Saudis commit men to contain Spain's width, Rodri and Fabián Ruiz find space centrally. If they sit narrow, Yamal and Williams have one-on-one opportunities in acres of space." Both Saudi options carry a path to Spain scoring.

📊 Head to Head & Form

H2H: Spain 3-0-0 vs Saudi Arabia · Outscored 9-2 · Never Lost Spain have won all three meetings with Saudi Arabia, outscoring them 9-2 in aggregate. Their competitive meeting was the 2006 World Cup group stage — Spain won 1-0. Yahoo: "The head-to-head ledger shows Spain have outscored Saudi Arabia 9-2 across three meetings, and the historical meetings produced 11 goals across three games, reinforcing the case for a high-scoring Spanish win." 🇪🇸 Spain — Form: Unbeaten 31 · Euro 2024 Champions D 0-0 vs Cape Verde (WC shock) · W 3-1 Peru (F) · D 1-1 Iraq (F) · D 0-0 Egypt (F) · W 3-0 Serbia (F). 21 goals in 6 qualifying games. Scored 6-0, 4-0 in qualifying. Kept 6 clean sheets in last 7 competitive fixtures. Cape Verde draw is a blip, not a pattern — Yamal and Williams were on the bench. 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia — Form: W1 of last 9 · Creditable Uruguay draw D 1-1 vs Uruguay (WC) — strong result. Won just 1 of 9 outings. Bowed out at group stage each of last 5 WCs. Lost 9 straight WC vs UEFA clubs. 33% possession vs Uruguay. Salem Al-Dawsari and Al-Owais their best individual threats. 3-0 Spain H2H record 9-2 Aggregate goals 31 Spain unbeaten streak 21 Spain qualifying goals 9 KSA WC losses vs UEFA

🔮 Score Prediction

Lineups.com 3-0 · Squawka 3-0 · RotoWire "3-0 or 4-0 afternoon" · Covers: Spain win decisively 🇪🇸 Spain 3 — 0 Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 Yamal + Williams unlock the Saudi block · Oyarzabal finishes · Spain statement win after Cape Verde humiliation Spain -2.5 ~+100 Over 2.5 ~-130 RotoWire: "Spain are a class above and should control this from the opening whistle, piling up possession and chances against a Saudi side set up purely to survive. The dam breaks before halftime, and Spain pull clear after the break." Covers: "Saudi Arabia will try a low block to stop the threat of Spain's wide players but once one goal goes in, they'll collapse." The 3-0 prediction reflects Spain's quality, their motivation after the Cape Verde humiliation, and the return of both wingers to the starting lineup. Value angle: The moneyline (-700 to -900) offers no value. The betting angles are the Spain -2.5 handicap (~+100) — covering 3-0, 4-0, 4-1, 3-1 scorelines — and Oyarzabal anytime as the penalty taker and central forward. Spain have scored 3+ in 11 of their last 20 games and scored 6-0, 4-0 in qualifying against lesser opponents.

💎 Best Bets

Primary Value Bet · Covers + Lineups.com + Sportsgambler Explicit 🇪🇸 Spain -2.5 Asian Handicap Approx odds ~+100 Covers explicit: "Spain -2.5 — confidence is high on this" · Lineups.com explicit · Sportsgambler explicit (-109) Spain -2.5 covered in 4 of their last 7 competitive games · 21 qualifying goals · Yamal + Williams both starting Saudi Arabia: lost 9 straight WC matches vs UEFA clubs · 8 of 9 to nil Covers: "Spain will want to put a number of goals past Saudi Arabia to improve goal difference — which could play a part in the group" The Spain -2.5 handicap wins if Spain score 3+ goals and Saudi Arabia score 2 or fewer. Given Spain's motivation, Saudi Arabia's 9-loss streak against UEFA clubs (8 to nil), and the return of Yamal and Williams, a 3-goal margin is a realistic base case. RotoWire projects "a 3-0 or 4-0 afternoon." Lineups.com best bet: Spain 3-0. ~+100 for a genuinely achievable outcome is where the value lives in this match. Primary Scorer Pick · RotoWire + Squawka + Yahoo + Juvefc all explicit 🇪🇸 Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime Goalscorer Approx odds ~-125 RotoWire: "the only player worth committing to since his penalty duty keeps him in the side and in the box" — role locked regardless of wide rotation Squawka: "Spain's most consistent finisher — he provides the central-channel threat de la Fuente needs to break a deep block" Yahoo explicit: 25 goals in 53 caps · Juvefc explicit · TNT Sports explicit · Racing Post: "may be about to open his World Cup account" Penalty taker — a live possibility against a Saudi defence under sustained pressure RotoWire frames it correctly: "The front line is the part to watch because Spain rotate it constantly — which is why Oyarzabal is the only player worth committing to, since his penalty duty keeps him in the side and in the box." Even if Yamal or Williams are rotated, Oyarzabal's central forward role and penalty duties remain constant. With Spain expected to generate 10-15+ shots, the central striker's scoring probability across 90 minutes is high. The safest scorer bet in the match given role certainty. Value Bet · Yahoo + Juvefc Explicit · Correlated with Spain Win Over 2.5 Total Goals Approx odds ~-130 Yahoo explicit: "Spain to Win and Over 2.5 Goals — the combination rewards backing Spain to win in a game that goes over the line" Juvefc explicit: "Over 3 Goals @ 4/6" (they push even higher) Spain scored 3+ in 11 of their last 20 games · 6-0, 4-0 in qualifying · H2H avg 3.67 goals per game Caution: Racing Post notes "Spain have scored fewer than 4 goals in each of their last 6 games" and "each of Saudi Arabia's last 5 matches featured less than 4 goals" — Over 3.5 carries more risk The case: Spain need goals for goal difference, Yamal and Williams start for the first time, Saudi Arabia's defensive structure will be tested for 90 minutes against the reigning European champions. A 3-0, 3-1, or 4-0 scoreline all land the over easily. Over 2.5 is the safer line; Covers pushes Over 3.5 but notes "confidence isn't as high" as on the -2.5. Value Dart — Confirm Start · Sports Interaction + Squawka Explicit 🇪🇸 Lamine Yamal Anytime (if confirmed starting) Approx odds ~-105 Sports Interaction: "Yamal is at -105 to score" · listed as primary Spanish attacking threat Squawka: "Barcelona's teenager is Spain's tournament focal point" · "the looks were there against Cape Verde despite not scoring" 18yo · 25 caps · 6 international goals · expected to START in this match after bench role vs Cape Verde ⚠️ Confirm at official lineups — listed as "Questionable" (hamstring). Only back if confirmed starting. Yamal's right-wing duel against Saudi Arabia's left-back is the match's primary individual tactical battle. At approximately -105, the implied probability (~51%) is reasonable for a player with 6 goals in 25 appearances who showed the right attacking instincts even coming off the bench against Cape Verde. Confirm his starting status at the official lineup before wagering — if he doesn't start, don't bet this.

📋 Best Bets Ranked Summary ⭐ #1 — Spain -2.5 Asian Handicap Covers + Lineups.com + Sportsgambler explicit · Spain desperate for goals · KSA lost 9 straight vs UEFA ~+100 ⭐ #2 — Oyarzabal Anytime RotoWire + Squawka + Yahoo + Juvefc explicit · penalty taker · 25G/54 caps · role locked regardless of rotation ~-125 #3 — Over 2.5 Goals Yahoo + Juvefc explicit · Spain need goals · H2H avg 3.67 per game · correlated with Spain win ~-130 💎 #4 — Yamal Anytime (confirm start first) Sports Interaction -105 · Squawka explicit · 6G/25 caps · ⚠️ ONLY IF confirmed starting ~-105 🎯 SGP — Spain -2.5 + Oyarzabal Anytime Correlated · Spain win by 3+ · Oyarzabal scores · RotoWire's exact primary combination · ~+350 ~+350

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group H · 12:00 PM ET Sunday June 21 Bet Spain vs Saudi Arabia — Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta Spain -2.5 (~+100) · Oyarzabal anytime (~-125) · Over 2.5 (~-130) · Yamal anytime (~-105, confirm start)

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Confirm Yamal/Williams lineups before wagering · 12:00 PM ET June 21 · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly