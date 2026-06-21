Spain vs. Saudi Arabia World Cup Prediction, Best Bets, Props & Picks for Today (June 21)

Spain vs. Saudi Arabia Picks in Summary

Spain First-Half Moneyline (-230)

Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime Goalscorer (-145)

The 2026 World Cup is rolling along.

At noon ET today, Spain matches up with Saudi Arabia.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

Spain was surprisingly held to a scoreless draw by Cape Verde in its opener, while Saudi Arabia earned a valuable 1-1 draw against Uruguay. Despite those results, Spain remains the clear favorite and should view this as a great bounce-back opportunity.

Spain's attack underperformed in the opening match, but the underlying performance was still encouraging. La Roja dominated possession and territory for long stretches and racked up 2.64 expected goals.

With Spain likely needing a win to put itself back in pole position in the group, I think they'll come out with their hair on fire.

Saudi Arabia deserves credit for its result against Uruguay, but Spain presents a different challenge. I like Spain to win the first half -- even at these -230 odds.

Oyarzabal did next to nothing against a Cape Verde defense that packed the box with bodies. While Saudi Arabia will likely do much of the same, I think there will be one key difference this time around -- Lamine Yamal starting (and maybe Nico Williams, too).

Yamal consistently provides excellent service into the box, something Oyarzabal didn't get much of last time out.

With Yamal's crossing and dribbling ability in the starting lineup, Spain should have a much easier time breaking down the Saudis defense, which will likely lead to a few goal-scoring chances for Oyarzabal.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay and Australia. Their last group match comes versus Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.