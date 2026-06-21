Phillies vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 21

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB teams playing on Sunday, versus the New York Mets.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Phillies vs Mets Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (41-35) vs. New York Mets (34-42)

Date: Sunday, June 21, 2026

Sunday, June 21, 2026 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBC/Peacock

Phillies vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-188) | NYM: (+158)

PHI: (-188) | NYM: (+158) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+112) | NYM: +1.5 (-134)

PHI: -1.5 (+112) | NYM: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Phillies vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 6-1, 2.01 ERA vs David Peterson (Mets) - 3-5, 5.91 ERA

The probable starters are Zack Wheeler (6-1) for the Phillies and David Peterson (3-5) for the Mets. When Wheeler starts, his team is 5-4-0 against the spread this season. Wheeler and his team have won each of the five games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Mets have a 1-6-0 record against the spread in Peterson's starts. The Mets were the moneyline underdog for two Peterson starts this season -- they lost both.

Phillies vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (63%)

Phillies vs Mets Moneyline

The Phillies vs Mets moneyline has Philadelphia as a -188 favorite, while New York is a +158 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Mets Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Mets. The Phillies are +112 to cover, and the Mets are -134.

Phillies vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Mets on June 21 is 8.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Mets Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (60.4%) in those games.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 11 times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -188 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 34 of their 75 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 27-48-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets are 6-16 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 27.3% of those games).

New York has not won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer in three chances.

The Mets have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times this season for a 34-35-6 record against the over/under.

The Mets have a 31-44-0 record against the spread this season (covering 41.3% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper is batting .259 with 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 48 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .367 while slugging .506.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 26th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies in OBP (.368) and total hits (71) this season. He's batting .254 while slugging .595.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 74th, his on-base percentage 30th, and his slugging percentage third.

Schwarber takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with four home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Brandon Marsh leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.486) powered by 24 extra-base hits.

Bryson Stott has been key for Philadelphia with 57 hits, an OBP of .293 plus a slugging percentage of .393.

Stott brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, a triple, three walks and three RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has accumulated 65 hits with a .397 on-base percentage, leading the Mets in both categories. He's batting .301 and slugging .579.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 10th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is fifth in slugging.

Soto hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Bo Bichette paces his team with a .371 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .251 with an on-base percentage of .295.

His batting average is 84th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 135th, and he is 119th in slugging.

Carson Benge is hitting .257 with nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 19 walks.

Marcus Semien is hitting .222 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Phillies vs Mets Head to Head

6/20/2026: 15-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

15-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/18/2026: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/11/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/10/2025: 11-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/9/2025: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/8/2025: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/27/2025: 6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/26/2025: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/25/2025: 13-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/22/2025: 7-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!