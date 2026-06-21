Belgium vs. Iran World Cup Prediction, Best Bets, Props and Picks for Today (June 21)

Belgium vs. Iran Picks in Summary

Belgium Moneyline (-250)

Romelu Lukaku Anytime Goalscorer (+115)

The 2026 World Cup is rolling along.

At 3 p.m. ET today, Belgium takes on Iran.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Iran vs. Belgium

Both teams enter this Group G showdown needing a win after opening draws. Belgium needed a second-half spark from Romelu Lukaku to salvage a 1-1 result against Egypt, while Iran showed resilience by coming from behind twice in a 2-2 draw with New Zealand.

Belgium's underlying performance was still encouraging. The Red Devils controlled chunks of the match against Egypt and generated several quality chances before Lukaku's introduction changed the game.

Iran deserves credit for its comeback against New Zealand, but Belgium possesses the superior squad depth and attacking talent. With Kevin De Bruyne pulling the strings and Lukaku likely playing a larger role after his impactful return, Belgium should create enough opportunities to secure three points.

While the -250 odds are steep, this can me a parlay inclusion if you'd rather not do it as a single wager.

Romelu Lukaku made an immediate impact in the opener, helping force Belgium's equalizer just seconds after entering the match. After missing time through injury, he looked sharp and immediately improved Belgium's attack. If he starts this match, I like these +115 goal odds.

Iran conceded twice to New Zealand and allowed several dangerous opportunities throughout the match. Belgium has a lot more firepower than New Zealand has.

Just make sure Lukaku is in the starting lineup -- which will be released 60 minutes before kickoff -- before placing this prop bet.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay and Australia. Their last group match comes versus Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.