Uruguay vs. Cape Verde World Cup Prediction, Best Bets, Props & Picks for Today (June 21)

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde Picks in Summary

Uruguay First-Half Moneyline (+100)

Uruguay Over 1.5 Goals (-122)

The 2026 World Cup is rolling along.

At 6 p.m. ET today, Uruguay squares off with Cape Verde.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Uruguay vs. Cape Verde

Well, if there was any chance of Uruguay taking Cape Verde lightly, that's gone now after Cape Verde drew with Spain.

I see Uruguay -- who needs a result after an opening-round draw with Saudi Arabia -- coming out with a lot of force and aggression in this one, which pushes me to this bet.

Despite the tie with Saudi Arabia, Uruguay likely deserved more and played very well in the second half, taking an astounding 22 shots in the second half, the most in a half in 50 years.

This group is wide open after a wild Matchday 1, and Uruguay should come out ready to rock as they'll be desperate to take all three points.

You can also pivot to Uruguay Over 1.5 First-Half Goals at -134 odds.

As mentioned, Uruguay will likely be disappointed not to have taken all three points against Saudi Arabia. Marcelo Bielsa's side controlled possession, generated pressure throughout the match, and eventually found a deserved equalizer through Maxi Araújo.

Cape Verde deserves enormous credit for frustrating Spain, but asking them to repeat that defensive performance against another quality opponent is a difficult task.

Uruguay's midfield, led by Federico Valverde, should be able to dictate the tempo and create enough chances for Uruguay to net at least two goals.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay and Australia. Their last group match comes versus Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.