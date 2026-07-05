World Cup Picks for Today: World Cup Best Bets for Sunday, July 5, 2026

Today's Best World Cup Predictions at a Glance

Rayan To Create 2 Or More Shots (+100)

Martin Ødegaard To Commit 2 Or More Fouls (+220)

Harry Kane To Win 2 Or More Fouls (-105)

Jude Bellingham Anytime Goalscorer (+410)

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup roll on today.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, how should you bet today's matches?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Picks and Best Bets Today

Brazil vs Norway Prediction: 3-2 Brazil

This has all the makings of a thriller. Both sides have defensive flaws but star-studded attacks, and the pair only know one way of playing -- to attack.

Instead, I'll back RAYAN TO CREATE 2+ SHOTS at even money. The Bournemouth winger has transformed Brazil's attack since coming into the side, creating four chances against Scotland and two against Japan while also taking in-swinging corners and free-kicks.

Norway concede plenty of chances, shipping 11, 16, 19 and 14 shots at the tournament so far, so Rayan should see plenty of opportunities. If Brazil go ultra-attacking in their line-up -- just how they finished against Japan -- 3+ shots created is worth a smaller play at +350.

I'll also chance MARTIN ØDEGAARD TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS. He landed this against Côte d'Ivoire and has cleared the line in eight of his last 23 competitive internationals. Against Brazil's midfield and Vinícius Júnior, he should have plenty of defending to do in a game that will have a lot of transitions.

Mexico vs England Prediction: 1-1 Draw

England face their toughest test yet, taking on co-hosts Mexico at altitude in a hostile Azteca atmosphere.

I make this much closer than the market suggests and wouldn't be surprised if it goes beyond 90 minutes.

The standout bet is HARRY KANE TO WIN 2+ FOULS. He's averaging 1.53 fouls won per 90 at the tournament and should be a key outlet as England look to relieve pressure. Mexico's game plan is also likely to revolve around stopping him by any means.

I'll also back JUDE BELLINGHAM TO SCORE ANYTIME. He's already scored twice, is averaging 2.58 shots, 1.72 on target and 0.37 xG per 90, and continues to be England's biggest goal threat behind Kane.

If England progress, there's every chance Bellingham plays a decisive role, with the Real Madrid midfielder likely to relish playing in such a cauldron on the world stage.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have advanced to the Round of 16. They face Belgium in Seattle at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, July 6.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +185 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by Argentina at +410 and Spain at +650.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.