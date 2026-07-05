Brazil vs. Norway Prediction Today: World Cup Predictions, Picks and Best Bets (July 5)

Norway vs Brazil Picks in Summary

Under 2.5 Goals (+114)

The Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup continues today, with Norway taking on Brazil at 4 p.m. ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

Norway vs Brazil Prediction World Cup Today

While both of these sides found a way to advance, I haven't been all that impressed with either attack, pushing me to the under.

Norway's attacking output has been very reliant on Erling Haaland, and while Haaland has delivered, he will be going up against a strong defensive unit today, including his old pal Gabriel. Brazil have conceded just two goals through four matches and have mostly been airtight defensively. After falling behind to Japan in the Round of 32, Brazil barely allowed any other shot attempts.

Defensively, Norway have yet to keep a clean sheet, and Brazil's pace is a difficult matchup for them. I think we'll see Norway get numbers behind the ball and sit in pretty deep defensively, which can help the under.

Brazil's attack has netted multiple goals in three straight games, but two of those came against pretty friendly opposition (Scotland and Haiti). Norway is a step up, and while Norway's defense isn't that great, the Norwegians will know that keeping Brazil's high-powered attack in check is their only hope of staying in this match.

All in all, I think we're likely to see a low-scoring game, one where Norway is fending off Brazil's attacks while creating very little of their own, and I find these plus-money odds appealing.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have advanced to the Round of 16. They face Belgium in Seattle at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, July 6.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +185 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by Argentina at +410 and Spain at +650.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.