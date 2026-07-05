Red Sox vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 5

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Boston Red Sox facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Angels Game Info

Boston Red Sox (39-48) vs. Los Angeles Angels (36-54)

Date: Sunday, July 5, 2026

Sunday, July 5, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: Peacock and NESN

Red Sox vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-162) | LAA: (+136)

BOS: (-162) | LAA: (+136) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+104) | LAA: +1.5 (-125)

BOS: -1.5 (+104) | LAA: +1.5 (-125) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Red Sox) - 4-3, 2.94 ERA vs Ryan Johnson (Angels) - 1-3, 7.40 ERA

The Red Sox will give the ball to Ranger Suarez (4-3, 2.94 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Ryan Johnson (1-3, 7.40 ERA). Suarez's team is 8-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Suarez's team has a record of 5-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Angels have a 1-3-0 ATS record in Johnson's four starts that had a set spread. The Angels are 1-3 in Johnson's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (60.2%)

Red Sox vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +136 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -162 favorite despite being on the road.

Red Sox vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at +1.5 on the runline against the Red Sox. The Angels are -125 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are +104.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Red Sox-Angels on July 5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Angels Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 24, or 43.6%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Boston has a record of 4-4 when favored by -162 or more this year.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 39 of their 87 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox are 39-48-0 against the spread in their 87 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have gone 26-42 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.2% of those games).

Los Angeles has a record of 11-16 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer (40.7%).

The Angels have had an over/under set by bookmakers 89 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 41 of those games (41-46-2).

The Angels have gone 47-42-0 ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras has 86 hits and an OBP of .378, both of which rank first among Boston hitters this season. He has a .285 batting average and a slugging percentage of .536.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Contreras has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu has 18 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 36 walks. He's batting .267 and slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .336.

He ranks 52nd in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging in the major leagues.

Abreu has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, three walks and three RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela has hit seven homers with a team-high .435 SLG this season.

Rafaela heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Caleb Durbin is batting .226 with a .284 OBP and 37 RBI for Boston this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Zach Neto is hitting .225 with 17 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 129th, his on-base percentage ranks 95th, and he is 66th in slugging.

Jo Adell's .383 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .239 with an on-base percentage of .285.

He is currently 106th in batting average, 141st in on-base percentage and 111th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Nolan Schanuel is batting .257 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 23 walks.

Jorge Soler is batting .219 with 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks.

Red Sox vs Angels Head to Head

7/4/2026: 8-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

8-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/3/2026: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 BOS (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/25/2025: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/24/2025: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/23/2025: 9-5 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-5 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/4/2025: 11-9 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-9 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/3/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/2/2025: 7-6 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-6 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/14/2024: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/13/2024: 7-2 BOS (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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