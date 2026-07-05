Marlins vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 5

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Miami Marlins playing the Athletics.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Marlins vs Athletics Game Info

Miami Marlins (47-42) vs. Athletics (41-47)

Date: Sunday, July 5, 2026

Sunday, July 5, 2026 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: Peacock

Marlins vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-136) | OAK: (+116)

MIA: (-136) | OAK: (+116) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+112) | OAK: +1.5 (-134)

MIA: -1.5 (+112) | OAK: +1.5 (-134) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Marlins vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 4-6, 4.21 ERA vs Gage Jump (Athletics) - 3-2, 2.93 ERA

The Marlins will look to Eury Perez (4-6) against the Athletics and Gage Jump (3-2). Perez and his team have a record of 8-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Perez's team has won 83.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-1). The Athletics are 4-3-0 ATS in Jump's seven starts with a set spread. The Athletics were the moneyline underdog for two Jump starts this season -- they split the games.

Marlins vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (50%)

Marlins vs Athletics Moneyline

The Marlins vs Athletics moneyline has the Marlins as a -136 favorite, while the Athletics are a +116 underdog at home.

Marlins vs Athletics Spread

The Marlins are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Marlins are +112 to cover, while the Athletics are -134 to cover.

Marlins vs Athletics Over/Under

An over/under of 11.5 has been set for Marlins-Athletics on July 5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

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Marlins vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Marlins have been victorious in 27, or 69.2%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win 12 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have hit the over in 47 of their 88 games with a total this season.

The Marlins have posted a record of 47-41-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics are 25-27 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.1% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, the Athletics have gone 11-14 (44%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 44 times this season for a 44-43-1 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have a 42-46-0 record against the spread this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has 117 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .493, both of which are tops among Miami hitters this season. He has a .337 batting average and an on-base percentage of .368.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Lopez hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .348 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and an RBI.

Xavier Edwards leads Miami with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .299 with 45 walks and 49 runs scored. He's slugging .427.

His batting average is ninth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 16th, and his slugging percentage 76th.

Liam Hicks is batting .282 with a .462 slugging percentage and 54 RBI this year.

Hicks has logged a hit or more in 14 games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .326 with five walks and four RBIs.

Jakob Marsee has five home runs, 22 RBI and a batting average of .189 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz has racked up a team-high OBP (.424) and slugging percentage (.525), while pacing the Athletics in hits (89, while batting .282).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage is second, and he is 15th in slugging.

Shea Langeliers is hitting .264 with 16 doubles, 20 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .328.

His batting average ranks 63rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 81st, and he is 27th in slugging.

Zack Gelof is hitting .282 with 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 14 walks.

Carlos Cortes has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks while batting .277.

Marlins vs Athletics Head to Head

7/3/2026: 12-5 MIA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

12-5 MIA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/4/2025: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/3/2025: 9-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/2/2025: 6-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/5/2024: 12-3 MIA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-3 MIA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/3/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/4/2023: 7-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/3/2023: 12-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

12-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/2/2023: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/24/2022: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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