Dodgers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 5

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Dodgers vs Padres Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (59-31) vs. San Diego Padres (43-45)

Date: Sunday, July 5, 2026

Sunday, July 5, 2026 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: NBC/Peacock

Dodgers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-255) | SD: (+210)

LAD: (-255) | SD: (+210) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-118) | SD: +1.5 (-102)

LAD: -1.5 (-118) | SD: +1.5 (-102) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 4-5, 5.08 ERA vs JP Sears (Padres) - 1-1, 6.97 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Emmet Sheehan (4-5, 5.08 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Padres will counter with JP Sears (1-1, 6.97 ERA). Sheehan's team is 6-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Sheehan's team is 8-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Sears has started two games with set spreads, and the Padres went 1-1-0. The Padres were the underdog on the moneyline for two Sears starts this season -- they split the games.

Dodgers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (69.9%)

Dodgers vs Padres Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -255 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a +210 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Padres are -102 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -118.

Dodgers vs Padres Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Dodgers-Padres on July 5, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 58, or 65.9%, of the 88 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 11-5 when favored by -255 or more this year.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 42 of their 90 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 44-46-0 against the spread in their 90 games that had a posted line this season.

The Padres have a 22-29 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 43.1% of those games).

San Diego has played as a moneyline underdog of +210 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Padres have played in 88 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-48-1).

The Padres have covered 53.4% of their games this season, going 47-41-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .508, fueled by 38 extra-base hits. He has a .297 batting average and an on-base percentage of .387.

He is 11th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging among all qualified batters in baseball.

Freeman hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .444 with three doubles, two home runs, seven walks and six RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 89 hits and an OBP of .403 this season. He's batting .288 and slugging .524.

He ranks 21st in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Andy Pages has 93 hits this season and has a slash line of .269/.330/.474.

Max Muncy has been key for Los Angeles with 73 hits, an OBP of .359 plus a slugging percentage of .505.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has accumulated a team-high OBP (.342) and slugging percentage (.379). He's batting .279.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 35th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage.

Manny Machado has 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .187. He's slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .275.

Including all qualified players, he is 151st in batting average, 146th in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage.

Gavin Sheets has racked up 60 hits, a team-high for the Padres.

Xander Bogaerts is hitting .234 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 37 walks.

Dodgers vs Padres Head to Head

7/4/2026: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 7/3/2026: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/2/2026: 12-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

12-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/28/2026: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/27/2026: 15-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

15-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/26/2026: 7-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/20/2026: 4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/19/2026: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/18/2026: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/24/2025: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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