Rays vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 5

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

The Houston Astros will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in MLB action on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Rays Game Info

Houston Astros (44-47) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (52-34)

Date: Sunday, July 5, 2026

Sunday, July 5, 2026 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: Peacock

Astros vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-116) | TB: (-102)

HOU: (-116) | TB: (-102) Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-184) | TB: -1.5 (+152)

HOU: +1.5 (-184) | TB: -1.5 (+152) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Astros vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert (Astros) - 6-5, 3.51 ERA vs Mason Englert (Rays) - 0-1, 3.96 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Peter Lambert (6-5, 3.51 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Mason Englert (0-1, 3.96 ERA). Lambert and his team have a record of 7-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Lambert's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-2. Englert has started just one game with a set spread, which the Rays failed to cover. The Rays have always been the moneyline underdog when Englert starts this season.

Astros vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (55.4%)

Astros vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Astros, Tampa Bay is the underdog at -102, and Houston is -116 playing at home.

Astros vs Rays Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Astros. The Rays are +152 to cover, while the Astros are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Astros vs Rays Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Astros-Rays game on July 5, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Rays Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (45.2%) in those games.

This season Houston has been victorious 11 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 49 of their 91 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros are 42-49-0 against the spread in their 91 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have won 15 of the 28 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (53.6%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Tampa Bay has gone 11-9 (55%).

The Rays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 85 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 40 of those games (40-44-1).

The Rays are 52-33-0 ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 104 hits and an OBP of .433, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .645. He's batting .324.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Alvarez has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .526 with four home runs, two walks and 11 RBIs.

Christian Walker is batting .238 with 16 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 31 walks, while slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Among all qualified batters, he is 110th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Isaac Paredes has collected 76 base hits, an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

Paredes has logged a hit or more in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with a walk and an RBI.

Cam Smith is batting .220 with a .293 OBP and 32 RBI for Houston this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero is leading the Rays with 95 hits. He's batting .291 and slugging .566 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Yandy Diaz has a .408 on-base percentage while slugging .495. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .325.

Including all qualified hitters, he is third in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .287 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 49 walks.

Chandler Simpson is hitting .278 with eight doubles, four triples and 18 walks.

Astros vs Rays Head to Head

7/4/2026: 10-8 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-8 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/3/2026: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/1/2025: 1-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

1-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/31/2025: 16-3 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

16-3 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/30/2025: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/29/2025: 13-3 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

13-3 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/21/2025: 8-4 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-4 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/20/2025: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/19/2025: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/14/2024: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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