World Cup Picks for Today: World Cup Best Bets for Saturday, June 27, 2026

Today's Best World Cup Predictions at a Glance

Draw (+220)

England Moneyline and Under 3.5 Goals (+105)

Luis Diaz to Commit 2 or More Fouls (-115)

DR Congo Moneyline and Under 3.5 Goals (+129)

Argentina Win to Nil and Argentina Over 1.5 Goals (-127)

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The World Cup rolls on today as we continue with the final round of group matches.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, how should you bet today's matches?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Picks and Best Bets Today

Croatia vs Ghana Prediction: 0-0 Draw

This is where the permutations get interesting. Croatia likely only need a point to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams, while unbeaten Ghana would almost certainly progress with a draw, too.

That makes the DRAW appealing. Croatia have struggled creatively, producing just 2.35 xGF from 16 shots, while Ghana have conceded only 2.09 xGA and kept consecutive clean sheets.

Expect a similar pattern to Ghana's game with England: Croatia dominate possession but struggle to create, while the expected humidity (around 78%) should further slow the tempo.

For those chasing a bigger price, No Goalscorer at +800 also has appeal.

Panama vs England Prediction: 2-0 England

England were frustrated by Ghana but that experience could prove valuable against another compact opponent.

Panama are already out, while victory should secure top spot for the Three Lions, who may ease off if they establish a comfortable lead.

I'm happy to stick with ENGLAND TO WIN & UNDER 3.5 GOALS. It covers the likeliest scorelines, and Tuchel's side have conceded just 0.87 xGA across two matches.

Panama have defended reasonably well despite losing twice, while the warm, humid conditions should also help keep the scoring down.

Colombia vs Portugal Prediction: 2-1 Portugal

Both sides are through, but only victory guarantees Portugal top spot and a more favorable knockout route.

Expect a competitive game despite the brutal Miami heat, with Portugal's possession game perhaps better suited to the conditions.

I'll take LUIS DÍAZ TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS. Fresh from making three against DR Congo, he'll be leading Colombia's press and disrupting Portugal's rhythm.

He averaged 1.35 fouls per 90 for Bayern last season, 1.77 in World Cup qualifying and 2.46 at Copa América 2024. The only slight concern is referee Alireza Faghani, who tends to let plenty go.

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan Prediction: 2-0 Congo

DR Congo simply need to beat the already-eliminated Uzbeks to reach the knockouts and they've been excellent defensively, limiting Portugal and Colombia to modest attacking numbers.

Rather than taking the straight win, DR CONGO TO WIN & UNDER 3.5 GOALS looks the better angle.

Their strength is defensive organization rather than free-flowing attack, so a controlled 1-0 or 2-0 victory feels the likeliest outcome.

Algeria vs Austria Prediction: 1-1 Draw

No Bet

Another clash where a draw suits both sides. Algeria and Austria sit level on three points, and a point would almost certainly send both through.

With so much at stake, it's easy to see why the draw has been backed into 5/4.

It's a NO BET for me, though if you want interest, the 0-0, 1-1 and 2-2 correct scores all make some appeal.

Jordan vs Argentina Prediction: 2-0 Argentina

Argentina are already confirmed as group winners, while Jordan are out, making this the definition of a dead rubber.

Rotation is the obvious question, but even if Lionel Scaloni changes plenty, Argentina's squad depth should still prove far too strong.

I'll back ARGENTINA TO WIN TO NIL & SCORE 2+ GOALS.

Jordan have conceded 2+ goals in all five of their games in 2026, while Argentina have scored at least twice in eight straight matches, winning to nil in seven. They've also conceded just 13 shots (0.85 xGA) across their opening two World Cup games.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have completed their group stage matches, winning Group D. Their Round of 32 match against Bosnia takes place at 8 p.m. ET on July 1.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.