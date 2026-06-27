Egypt vs Iran Lineups & Formations Confirmed: Predictions forWorld Cup 2026 Group G

Football Faithful/Squawka/RotoWire confirmed · ❌ Fathy OUT → Rabia to CB · ❌ Abdelmaguid OUT · Set pieces: Salah (6), Ashour (2), Marmoush (1), Ziko (1)
🇪🇬 Egypt Key Bench
TrezeguetFW · scored late vs NZ
AbdelkarimFW
Ibrahim AdelFW · wide option
🇮🇷 Iran · 5-4-1Ghalenoei · defensive base · Beiranvand wall · Taremi isolated · ❌ Cheshmi OUT
ATTACK ↑
5-4-1
TAREMI ⭐
ST · 60 intl goals · lone striker
JAHANBAKHSH
RM
GHODDOS
RCM · ❓ starts
EZATOLAHI
LCM
MOHEBI
LM
REZAEIAN
RWB
KANAANI
RCB
KHALILZADEH
CB
NEMATI
LCB
HAJSAFI
LWB · 146 caps
BEIRANVAND ⭐
GK · stopped 23 Belgium shots
Al Jazeera/Squawka confirmed 5-4-1 · ❌ Cheshmi OUT · ❓ Ghoddos starts · Hajsafi captain 146 caps
🇮🇷 Iran Key Bench
DargahiFW
AlipourST · secondary striker
GhayediMF/FW creative sub
⚡ Key Tactical Notes & Set-Piece Takers
🇪🇬 Egypt set pieces (RotoWire confirmed): Salah 6 corners/FKs · Marmoush 1 · Ashour 2 · Ziko 1 · Salah is primary delivery man and cutting-inside threat
🇪🇬 Egypt tactical notes: Same 4-2-3-1 used in both WC games. Rabia steps in for injured Fathy at CB. Salah as no.10/RW cutting inside. Marmoush leads the line. Egypt need only a draw — but won't just sit back. RotoWire: "Egypt know a draw likely does the job, but with Salah and Marmoush they are not built to sit back."
🇮🇷 Iran tactical notes: 5-4-1 compact block confirmed by Al Jazeera. Beiranvand stopped 23 Belgium shots in 0-0 draw. Taremi isolated as lone striker. Iran MUST push for a win to be truly safe — that creates the tactical tension between their defensive shape and attacking need.
🇮🇷 Iran key injury impact: ❌ Cheshmi OUT weakens Iran's midfield defensive coverage. With Ezatolahi and Ghoddos (doubtful) as the key midfield pair, Iran's central control is thinner than in previous games when they held Belgium to 0-0.
💰 Lineup-Driven Betting Angles · All FanDuel
Over 1.5 -172 — CBS/Eimer primary. Egypt scored in all 3 WC games. Cheshmi OUT = slightly weaker Iran midfield shield. Iran must push with Taremi = open counter space.
BTS +105 — Lineups.com primary. Egypt conceded in 3 straight. Iran scored twice vs NZ from behind. Cheshmi's absence opens gaps in Iran's midfield coverage.
Salah anytime +205 — FOX/ESPN FD confirmed. Takes 6 set pieces. 68 intl goals. Cuts inside from right against Nemati/Hajsafi. JohnnyBet: "back Salah to score the first goal."
Taremi anytime +300 — ESPN FD confirmed. Iran's lone striker. 60 intl goals. Iran MUST win = will push. Isolated but lethal when he gets his chance. Scored twice at 2022 WC.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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