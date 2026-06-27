FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

Explore Soccer

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Soccer

Egypt vs Iran Lineups & Formations Confirmed: Predictions forWorld Cup 2026 Group G

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

Subscribe to our newsletter

Egypt vs Iran Lineups & Formations Confirmed: Predictions forWorld Cup 2026 Group G
Egypt vs Iran Confirmed Lineups & Formations — World Cup 2026 Group G | FanDuel
📋 CONFIRMED LINEUPS · TONIGHT 11PM ET · LUMEN FIELD SEATTLE · FS1 · GROUP G MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group G · Matchday 3 · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook

Egypt vs Iran: Confirmed Lineups & Formations

Egypt 4-2-3-1 · Iran 5-4-1 · Egypt +145 · Draw +160 · Iran +290 · O/U 1.5

Football Faithful · Al Jazeera · Squawka · RotoWire · Covers consensus · ❌ Fathy OUT · ❌ Abdelmaguid OUT · ❌ Cheshmi OUT
Egypt ML
+145
Draw +160 · O/U 1.5 Over -172
Salah +205 · BTS +105
Iran ML
+290
🚨 EGYPT: ❌ Fathy OUT (hamstring) → Rabia starts at CB · ❌ Abdelmaguid OUT (concussion) · IRAN: ❌ Cheshmi OUT · ❓ Ghoddos Doubtful (likely starts)
🇪🇬 Egypt · 4-2-3-1 Hossam Hassan · 4pts leaders · Salah leads · Rabia replaces injured Fathy
ATTACK ↑
4-2-3-1
MARMOUSH
ST · Man City · 0 goals — due
SALAH ⭐
RW · scored+assisted vs NZ · 68 goals
ASHOUR
CAM
ZIKO ⭐
LW · scored vs NZ
LASHEEN
DM
ATTIA
DM
HANY
RB
RABIA
RCB · for Fathy ❌
IBRAHIM
LCB
FATOUH
LB
SHOBEIR
GK · Egypt #1
Football Faithful/Squawka/RotoWire confirmed · ❌ Fathy OUT → Rabia to CB · ❌ Abdelmaguid OUT · Set pieces: Salah (6), Ashour (2), Marmoush (1), Ziko (1)
🇪🇬 Egypt Key Bench
Trezeguet FW · scored late vs NZ
Abdelkarim FW
Ibrahim Adel FW · wide option
🇮🇷 Iran · 5-4-1 Ghalenoei · defensive base · Beiranvand wall · Taremi isolated · ❌ Cheshmi OUT
ATTACK ↑
5-4-1
TAREMI ⭐
ST · 60 intl goals · lone striker
JAHANBAKHSH
RM
GHODDOS
RCM · ❓ starts
EZATOLAHI
LCM
MOHEBI
LM
REZAEIAN
RWB
KANAANI
RCB
KHALILZADEH
CB
NEMATI
LCB
HAJSAFI
LWB · 146 caps
BEIRANVAND ⭐
GK · stopped 23 Belgium shots
Al Jazeera/Squawka confirmed 5-4-1 · ❌ Cheshmi OUT · ❓ Ghoddos starts · Hajsafi captain 146 caps
🇮🇷 Iran Key Bench
Dargahi FW
Alipour ST · secondary striker
Ghayedi MF/FW creative sub
⚡ Key Tactical Notes & Set-Piece Takers
🇪🇬 Egypt set pieces (RotoWire confirmed): Salah 6 corners/FKs · Marmoush 1 · Ashour 2 · Ziko 1 · Salah is primary delivery man and cutting-inside threat
🇪🇬 Egypt tactical notes: Same 4-2-3-1 used in both WC games. Rabia steps in for injured Fathy at CB. Salah as no.10/RW cutting inside. Marmoush leads the line. Egypt need only a draw — but won't just sit back. RotoWire: "Egypt know a draw likely does the job, but with Salah and Marmoush they are not built to sit back."
🇮🇷 Iran tactical notes: 5-4-1 compact block confirmed by Al Jazeera. Beiranvand stopped 23 Belgium shots in 0-0 draw. Taremi isolated as lone striker. Iran MUST push for a win to be truly safe — that creates the tactical tension between their defensive shape and attacking need.
🇮🇷 Iran key injury impact: ❌ Cheshmi OUT weakens Iran's midfield defensive coverage. With Ezatolahi and Ghoddos (doubtful) as the key midfield pair, Iran's central control is thinner than in previous games when they held Belgium to 0-0.
💰 Lineup-Driven Betting Angles · All FanDuel
Over 1.5 -172 — CBS/Eimer primary. Egypt scored in all 3 WC games. Cheshmi OUT = slightly weaker Iran midfield shield. Iran must push with Taremi = open counter space.
BTS +105 — Lineups.com primary. Egypt conceded in 3 straight. Iran scored twice vs NZ from behind. Cheshmi's absence opens gaps in Iran's midfield coverage.
Salah anytime +205 — FOX/ESPN FD confirmed. Takes 6 set pieces. 68 intl goals. Cuts inside from right against Nemati/Hajsafi. JohnnyBet: "back Salah to score the first goal."
Taremi anytime +300 — ESPN FD confirmed. Iran's lone striker. 60 intl goals. Iran MUST win = will push. Isolated but lethal when he gets his chance. Scored twice at 2022 WC.
FanDuel Sportsbook · Egypt vs Iran · 11PM ET TONIGHT · Lumen Field Seattle · FS1
Bet Egypt vs Iran on FanDuel
Over 1.5 -172 · BTS +105 · Salah +205 · Taremi +300
Bet Now

Egypt 4-2-3-1: Shobeir; Hany, Rabia, Ibrahim, Fatouh; Lasheen, Attia; Ziko, Salah, Ashour; Marmoush · Iran 5-4-1: Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Kanaani, Khalilzadeh, Nemati, Hajsafi; Jahanbakhsh, Ghoddos, Ezatolahi, Mohebi; Taremi · Sources: Football Faithful · Al Jazeera · Squawka · RotoWire · Covers · ❌ Fathy OUT (hamstring) · ❌ Abdelmaguid OUT · ❌ Cheshmi OUT · ❓ Ghoddos starts · Set pieces: Salah (6), Ashour (2), Marmoush (1) · FD: Egypt +145 / Draw +160 / Iran +290 / O/U 1.5 / Over -172 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup