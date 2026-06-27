Egypt vs Iran Lineups & Formations Confirmed: Predictions forWorld Cup 2026 Group G

⚡ Key Tactical Notes & Set-Piece Takers

🇪🇬 Egypt set pieces (RotoWire confirmed): Salah 6 corners/FKs · Marmoush 1 · Ashour 2 · Ziko 1 · Salah is primary delivery man and cutting-inside threat

🇪🇬 Egypt tactical notes: Same 4-2-3-1 used in both WC games. Rabia steps in for injured Fathy at CB. Salah as no.10/RW cutting inside. Marmoush leads the line. Egypt need only a draw — but won't just sit back. RotoWire: "Egypt know a draw likely does the job, but with Salah and Marmoush they are not built to sit back."

🇮🇷 Iran tactical notes: 5-4-1 compact block confirmed by Al Jazeera. Beiranvand stopped 23 Belgium shots in 0-0 draw. Taremi isolated as lone striker. Iran MUST push for a win to be truly safe — that creates the tactical tension between their defensive shape and attacking need.

🇮🇷 Iran key injury impact: ❌ Cheshmi OUT weakens Iran's midfield defensive coverage. With Ezatolahi and Ghoddos (doubtful) as the key midfield pair, Iran's central control is thinner than in previous games when they held Belgium to 0-0.