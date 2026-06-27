Croatia vs Ghana Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets for World Cup 2026

This is Group L's defining match. Croatia have to win — anything less and they are at the mercy of results elsewhere. Ghana, sitting second with 4 points, know that a draw almost certainly advances them. The matchup pits Croatia's creative desperation against one of football's most accomplished defensive tacticians: Carlos Queiroz, former Real Madrid coach and Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant, who was only appointed in April 2026 and already delivered a 1-0 win over Panama and a masterly 0-0 against England that Queiroz felt should have been a win (VAR denied a penalty).

Luka Modric at 40 years and 198 caps — possibly his last World Cup match — is Croatia's creative heartbeat. He will be desperate to find one more magical performance. But Croatia's vulnerabilities were exposed against England (4-2) and they will face Ghana's Partey-anchored low block, which has yet to concede a single goal in this tournament. The contrast with their 4-2 drubbing is stark.

Racing Post: "Ghana are unbeaten in three games under Queiroz · Croatia lost 3 of last 5 · none of Ghana's last 4 games featured more than 2 goals · only 10 shots on target combined in their 4 WC matches · Ghana gone 9 games without a first-half goal." This is the most genuinely competitive, hard-to-call match of Matchday 17 — and it's the only one where the draw is the primary betting play.