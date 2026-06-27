Croatia vs Ghana Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets for World Cup 2026
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Croatia vs Ghana: Prediction, Picks & Best Bets
Croatia -115 · Ghana +280 · Draw +245 · O/U 2.5 Under primary · Ghana +0.5 +110 · Ayew G/A +380
📋 Predicted Lineups
🔎 Match Preview
This is Group L's defining match. Croatia have to win — anything less and they are at the mercy of results elsewhere. Ghana, sitting second with 4 points, know that a draw almost certainly advances them. The matchup pits Croatia's creative desperation against one of football's most accomplished defensive tacticians: Carlos Queiroz, former Real Madrid coach and Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant, who was only appointed in April 2026 and already delivered a 1-0 win over Panama and a masterly 0-0 against England that Queiroz felt should have been a win (VAR denied a penalty).
Luka Modric at 40 years and 198 caps — possibly his last World Cup match — is Croatia's creative heartbeat. He will be desperate to find one more magical performance. But Croatia's vulnerabilities were exposed against England (4-2) and they will face Ghana's Partey-anchored low block, which has yet to concede a single goal in this tournament. The contrast with their 4-2 drubbing is stark.
Racing Post: "Ghana are unbeaten in three games under Queiroz · Croatia lost 3 of last 5 · none of Ghana's last 4 games featured more than 2 goals · only 10 shots on target combined in their 4 WC matches · Ghana gone 9 games without a first-half goal." This is the most genuinely competitive, hard-to-call match of Matchday 17 — and it's the only one where the draw is the primary betting play.
💰 Best Bets — All FanDuel
Covers primary: "The Black Stars have tied two of their last three outings, and I'm jumping on this price for a draw in Philadelphia. Ghana only had 21% possession against England but allowed just 3 shots on target that day." Racing Post: "None of Ghana's last four games have featured more than two goals — only 10 shots on target combined in their four WC matches." A draw advances Ghana; Queiroz's side is built for exactly this. Draw +245 is generous for a team that only needs not to lose. Kalshi prices draw at 29%. Playable to +180. $10→$34.50.
Squawka primary: "Croatia to win + Under 2.5 Goals is the supporting play." Sportsgambler: "Under 2.5 not covered in 4 consecutive Ghana games — not covered in 5 of the last 6. We think it's a 70% probability." Covers: "Under on a line of 2.5 — the Croatians scoring just 6 total goals across their last five games. Playable to -165." Racing Post: only 10 shots on target combined between these teams in their four WC games. Check FD for confirmed price.
Lineups.com makes both their explicit primaries for this match with a Ghana 2-1 Croatia score prediction. Ghana +0.5 +110: Ghana need only a draw — that extra half-goal insurance is plus money. Jordan Ayew G/A +380: "Jordan Ayew has scored a goal or assist in 7 of 10 World Cup matches." As Ghana's captain and focal attack point under Queiroz, Ayew's involvement in any goal is highly probable on the counter. $10 on Ghana +0.5 = $21. $10 on Ayew G/A = $48.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Croatia -115 / Draw +245 / Ghana +280 · O/U 2.5 Under primary · Draw +245 Covers primary (playable to +180) · Under 2.5 Squawka/Sportsgambler/Covers primary (playable to -165) · Ghana +0.5 +110 Lineups.com primary · Ayew G/A +380 Lineups.com primary · ❓ Ati-Zigi injury → Asare backup · No Croatia injuries · Budimir scored winner vs Panama · Modric 40yo/198 caps · Ghana unbeaten 3 straight under Queiroz · First-ever WC meeting Croatia vs Ghana · Group L: England 4pts · Ghana 4pts · Croatia 3pts · Panama 0pts · Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia · June 27 5PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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