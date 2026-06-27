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Croatia vs Ghana Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets for World Cup 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Croatia vs Ghana Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets for World Cup 2026
Croatia vs Ghana Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
⚽ PREDICTION · PICKS · LINEUPS · BEST BETS · JUNE 27 · 5PM ET · LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD · FOX/TELEMUNDO · GROUP L MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group L · Matchday 3 · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook

Croatia vs Ghana: Prediction, Picks & Best Bets

Croatia -115 · Ghana +280 · Draw +245 · O/U 2.5 Under primary · Ghana +0.5 +110 · Ayew G/A +380

Croatia must win · Ghana need only a draw · ❓ Ati-Zigi GK QUES · No Croatia injuries · First-ever WC meeting
Croatia ML
-115
Draw +245 · O/U 2.5 Under primary
Draw primary · Under 2.5 · Ghana +0.5 +110
Ghana ML
+280
⚡ CROATIA MUST WIN · GHANA ONLY NEED A DRAW · ONLY 10 SHOTS ON TARGET COMBINED IN 4 WC GAMES · GHANA 9 GAMES WITHOUT FIRST-HALF GOAL · QUEIROZ HELD ENGLAND 0-0 · MODRIC 40YRS/198 CAPS · BUDIMIR SCORED vs PANAMA · SEMENYO PACE ON COUNTER · AYEW G/A IN 7 OF 10 WC MATCHES · FIRST-EVER WC MEETING
Group L's tightest match. Croatia need a win; Ghana need only to not lose. Queiroz masterclassed England to a 0-0 draw on MD2. Covers primary: Draw +245 (playable to +180). Lineups.com primaries: Ghana +0.5 +110 and Jordan Ayew G/A +380. Squawka + Sportsgambler + Covers all back Under 2.5.
📊 Group L Stakes · Matchday 3
1st
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England
4pts · THROUGH · vs Panama
2nd
🇬🇭 Ghana ← HERE
4pts · DRAW ADVANCES THEM
3rd
🇭🇷 Croatia ← HERE
3pts · MUST WIN
4th
🇵🇦 Panama
0pts · Eliminated

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇭🇷 Croatia · 4-2-3-1Dalic · 3pts · MUST WIN · Modric 198 caps · Budimir pushing to start
ATTACK ↑
4-2-3-1
BUDIMIR ⭐
ST · scored vs Panama
PERISIC
LW
PASALIC/KRAMARIC
CAM
BATURINA
RW · scored vs ENG
MODRIC ⭐
DM · 198 caps · 40yo
KOVACIC
DM · Man City
STANISIC
RB
SUTALO
RCB
PONGRACIC
LCB
GVARDIOL
LB
LIVAKOVIC ⭐
GK · WC 2022 hero
Racing Post/Covers/Squawka consensus · Budimir scored vs Panama as sub → pushing to start · No injuries
🇬🇭 Ghana · 4-1-4-1Queiroz · 4pts · draw advances · 0 goals conceded · Ayew captain · ❓ Ati-Zigi QUES
4-1-4-1
J. AYEW ⭐
ST · captain · G/A 7/10 WC games
SEMENYO ⭐
RM · pace
YIRENKYI
RCM · 90+5 vs PAN
OWUSU
LCM
NUAMAH
LM
PARTEY ⭐
DM · Arsenal shield
SEIDU
RB
OPOKU
RCB
MENSAH
LCB
BABA
LB
ATI-ZIGI ❓
GK → Asare backup
Covers/Juvefc consensus · ❓ Ati-Zigi injury → Asare backup · Queiroz unbeaten 3 straight

🔎 Match Preview

This is Group L's defining match. Croatia have to win — anything less and they are at the mercy of results elsewhere. Ghana, sitting second with 4 points, know that a draw almost certainly advances them. The matchup pits Croatia's creative desperation against one of football's most accomplished defensive tacticians: Carlos Queiroz, former Real Madrid coach and Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant, who was only appointed in April 2026 and already delivered a 1-0 win over Panama and a masterly 0-0 against England that Queiroz felt should have been a win (VAR denied a penalty).

Luka Modric at 40 years and 198 caps — possibly his last World Cup match — is Croatia's creative heartbeat. He will be desperate to find one more magical performance. But Croatia's vulnerabilities were exposed against England (4-2) and they will face Ghana's Partey-anchored low block, which has yet to concede a single goal in this tournament. The contrast with their 4-2 drubbing is stark.

Racing Post: "Ghana are unbeaten in three games under Queiroz · Croatia lost 3 of last 5 · none of Ghana's last 4 games featured more than 2 goals · only 10 shots on target combined in their 4 WC matches · Ghana gone 9 games without a first-half goal." This is the most genuinely competitive, hard-to-call match of Matchday 17 — and it's the only one where the draw is the primary betting play.

💰 Best Bets — All FanDuel

⭐ #1 · COVERS PRIMARY · DRAW +245 · GHANA UNBEATEN 3 STRAIGHT · HELD ENGLAND 0-0 · 10 SoT COMBINED IN 4 WC GAMES · $10→$34.50
Draw +245
+245
$10→$34.50

Covers primary: "The Black Stars have tied two of their last three outings, and I'm jumping on this price for a draw in Philadelphia. Ghana only had 21% possession against England but allowed just 3 shots on target that day." Racing Post: "None of Ghana's last four games have featured more than two goals — only 10 shots on target combined in their four WC matches." A draw advances Ghana; Queiroz's side is built for exactly this. Draw +245 is generous for a team that only needs not to lose. Kalshi prices draw at 29%. Playable to +180. $10→$34.50.

Draw +245 — Covers primary. Ghana need only a draw. Queiroz held England 0-0. $10→$34.50.
💎 #2 · SQUAWKA + SPORTSGAMBLER + COVERS · UNDER 2.5 · GHANA LAST 4 GAMES ALL UNDER 2 · CROATIA 6 GOALS IN LAST 5 · CHECK FD
Under 2.5 Goals
check FD

Squawka primary: "Croatia to win + Under 2.5 Goals is the supporting play." Sportsgambler: "Under 2.5 not covered in 4 consecutive Ghana games — not covered in 5 of the last 6. We think it's a 70% probability." Covers: "Under on a line of 2.5 — the Croatians scoring just 6 total goals across their last five games. Playable to -165." Racing Post: only 10 shots on target combined between these teams in their four WC games. Check FD for confirmed price.

Under 2.5 — Squawka/Sportsgambler/Covers primary. Ghana last 4 games all under 2 goals. Check FD (playable to -165).
💎 #3/#4 LINEUPS.COM TWO PRIMARIES · GHANA +0.5 +110 · JORDAN AYEW G/A +380 · G/A IN 7 OF 10 WC MATCHES
Ghana +0.5 +110 & Ayew G/A +380
+110 / +380

Lineups.com makes both their explicit primaries for this match with a Ghana 2-1 Croatia score prediction. Ghana +0.5 +110: Ghana need only a draw — that extra half-goal insurance is plus money. Jordan Ayew G/A +380: "Jordan Ayew has scored a goal or assist in 7 of 10 World Cup matches." As Ghana's captain and focal attack point under Queiroz, Ayew's involvement in any goal is highly probable on the counter. $10 on Ghana +0.5 = $21. $10 on Ayew G/A = $48.

Ghana +0.5 +110 + Ayew G/A +380 — Lineups.com both primaries. Ayew G/A in 7 of 10 WC games. $10→$21 and $10→$48.
📋 All Picks Ranked · Croatia vs Ghana
⭐ #1 — Draw +245 (Covers primary · Ghana only need draw · Queiroz 0-0 England · 10 SoT combined 4 WC games · $10→$34.50)
+245
💎 #2 — Under 2.5 (Squawka/Sportsgambler/Covers all primary · Ghana last 4 all under 2 · check FD playable to -165)
check FD
💎 #3 — Ghana +0.5 +110 (Lineups.com primary · draw/win advances Ghana · unbeaten under Queiroz · $10→$21)
+110
💎 #4 — Jordan Ayew G/A +380 (Lineups.com primary · G/A in 7 of 10 WC matches · captain · $10→$48)
+380
Croatia -115 (Squawka anchor · must win · 2018 finalists · Kalshi 55% Croatia · Budimir scorer · if backing Croatia outright)
-115
📊 Key Racing Post Stats
Ghana are unbeaten in all 3 games under Queiroz (appointed April 2026)
Croatia lost 3 of their last 5 matches across all competitions
None of Ghana's last 4 games have featured more than 2 goals
Only 10 shots on target combined between these two teams in their 4 WC matches
Ghana gone 9 games without a first-half goal
Jordan Ayew has scored a goal or assist in 7 of 10 World Cup matches — first-ever WC meeting Croatia vs Ghana
Score Prediction · Squawka: Croatia narrow win · Covers: Draw · Lineups.com: Ghana 2-1 · Sportsgambler: Croatia low-scoring
Croatia 1 – 0 Ghana
Narrow · Budimir goal · Under 2.5 lands · but Draw +245 is best betting value given Ghana only need a draw
FanDuel Sportsbook · Croatia vs Ghana · 5PM ET SAT JUNE 27 · Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia · FOX/Telemundo
Bet Croatia vs Ghana on FanDuel
Draw +245 · Under 2.5 · Ghana +0.5 +110 · Ayew G/A +380 · Croatia -115
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Croatia -115 / Draw +245 / Ghana +280 · O/U 2.5 Under primary · Draw +245 Covers primary (playable to +180) · Under 2.5 Squawka/Sportsgambler/Covers primary (playable to -165) · Ghana +0.5 +110 Lineups.com primary · Ayew G/A +380 Lineups.com primary · ❓ Ati-Zigi injury → Asare backup · No Croatia injuries · Budimir scored winner vs Panama · Modric 40yo/198 caps · Ghana unbeaten 3 straight under Queiroz · First-ever WC meeting Croatia vs Ghana · Group L: England 4pts · Ghana 4pts · Croatia 3pts · Panama 0pts · Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia · June 27 5PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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