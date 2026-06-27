FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

Explore Soccer

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Soccer

Panama vs England Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets for World Cup 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

Subscribe to our newsletter

Panama vs England Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets for World Cup 2026
Panama vs England Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
⚽ PREDICTION · PICKS · LINEUPS · BEST BETS · JUNE 27 · 5PM ET · METLIFE STADIUM · FOX/TELEMUNDO · GROUP L MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group L · Matchday 3 · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook

Panama vs England: Prediction, Picks & Best Bets

England -700 · Panama +1600 · Draw +700 · O/U 2.5 · Under +170 · Kane -313 anytime · England win to nil

FD odds Bleacher Report confirmed · Kane -313 Sportsgambler · ❓ Rice QUES · ❓ James QUES · Panama 0pts/0 goals · England 4pts top
Panama ML
+1600
Draw +700 · O/U 2.5 Under +170
Kane -313 · England win to nil · Under primary
England ML
-700
⚡ ENGLAND TOP GROUP L · 4PTS · ALREADY THROUGH · PANAMA ELIMINATED · 0PTS · 0 GOALS · 2018: ENGLAND 6-1 PANAMA (KANE HAT-TRICK) · KANE 2 GOALS THIS WC · 79 INTL GOALS · ❓ RICE QUES · ❓ JAMES QUES · UNDER 2.5 +170 LINEUPS.COM PRIMARY · ENGLAND WIN TO NIL ONEFOOTBALL/ROTOWIRE PRIMARY
England are overwhelming -700 favourites. Panama are eliminated with 0 goals from 2 WC games. England kept clean sheets in all 8 WC qualifying games and 10/12 WC wins to nil as favourite. Tuchel projects a strong XI with Kane, Bellingham, Saka, Rashford. Lineups.com primary: Under 2.5 +170. RotoWire projection: 3-0. England win to nil primary (OneFootball/RotoWire).
📊 Group L Standings · Matchday 3
1st
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England
4pts · 4-2 vs CRO · 0-0 vs GHA · THROUGH
2nd
🇬🇭 Ghana
4pts · 1-0 vs PAN · 0-0 vs ENG · vs CRO today
3rd
🇭🇷 Croatia
3pts · Lost 2-4 ENG · 1-0 vs PAN · vs GHA today
4th
🇵🇦 Panama
0pts · 0 goals · ❌ ELIMINATED

📋 Predicted Lineups

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England · 4-2-3-1Tuchel · strong XI · ❓ Rice · ❓ James
ATTACK ↑
4-2-3-1
KANE ⭐
ST · 79 intl goals · 2 this WC
RASHFORD
LW · scored vs CRO
BELLINGHAM
CAM · scored vs CRO
SAKA
RW · Arsenal
ANDERSON
DM
RICE ❓
DM · QUESTIONABLE
JAMES ❓
RB
KONSA
RCB
GUEHI
LCB
O'REILLY
LB
PICKFORD
GK · 8/8 WC qualifying CSs
Covers/RotoWire/Sportsgambler consensus · ❓ Rice → Anderson · ❓ James → O'Reilly · Kane penalties · Bellingham set pieces
🇵🇦 Panama · 5-4-1Christiansen · eliminated · 0pts · 0 WC goals · playing for pride
5-4-1
FAJARDO
ST / Waterman
DÍAZ
RM
BÁRCENAS ⭐
RCM · best PAN
CARRASQUILLA
LCM
MARTÍNEZ
LM
MURILLO
RWB
BLACKMAN
RCB
ESCOBAR
CB
ANDRADE
LCB
CÓRDOBA
LWB
MOSQUERA
GK
RotoWire/Canada SB consensus · 1.28 xG from 19 WC shots · 0 goals scored this tournament

🔎 Match Preview

England arrive at MetLife Stadium — the venue hosting the World Cup final — in complete control. Four points means Tuchel's side are through regardless of result; a win seals first place. Thomas Tuchel projects a strong XI with Kane, Bellingham, Saka and Rashford. Panama are eliminated, goalless, and face the nation that put six past them in Russia 2018. Harry Kane scored a hat-trick that day and has already netted twice at this tournament. He needs one more to match Gary Lineker's record for England at a single World Cup.

Bleacher Report confirms FD: England -700 · Panama +1600 · Draw +700. Squawka: "England are among the World Cup 2026 outright favorites." RotoWire projection: 3-0 England. Panama have generated just 1.86 xG in two matches with 19 shots and only 5 on target — against a defence that kept clean sheets in all 8 WC qualifying games. The quality gap is stark.

Covers: "Once the three points are secure, we're likely to see Tuchel rest key players — that'll disrupt the game and minimize risk, keeping the score low." Lineups.com: "England hit the Under in six of eight matches along with its last four World Cup matches when facing a CONCACAF club." Both factors point to Under 2.5 +170 as the primary play — not the -700 moneyline that pays almost nothing.

💰 Best Bets — All FanDuel

⭐ #1 · LINEUPS.COM PRIMARY · UNDER 2.5 +170 · ENGLAND HIT UNDER 6/8 MATCHES · LAST 4 WC vs CONCACAF · $10→$27
Under 2.5 Goals
+170
$10→$27

Lineups.com primary. "England hit the Under in six of eight matches along with its last four World Cup matches when facing a CONCACAF club." Panama hit the Under in three straight and scored under 1.5 goals in those matches. Covers: "Once three points are secured, Tuchel will rotate key players — that disrupts the game and minimizes risk, keeping scoring low." England drew 0-0 with Ghana last game. $10→$27. Playable to -195.

Under 2.5 +170 — Lineups.com primary. England hit Under in 6/8. Panama 0 goals. $10→$27.
💎 #2 · ONEFOOTBALL/ROTOWIRE PRIMARY · ENGLAND WIN TO NIL · PANAMA 0 GOALS IN 2 WC GAMES · 8/8 QUALIFYING CLEAN SHEETS · CHECK FD
England Win to Nil
check FD

OneFootball: "England win to nil carries genuine appeal — Panama have failed to score in either of their two group games." RotoWire: "This is the bet that captures the whole read — England win and Panama do not score, landing on 3-0 or 2-0 against a team with nothing going forward." England kept clean sheets in all 8 qualifying matches and 10/12 WC wins as favourite ended with a clean sheet. Panama: 0 WC 2026 goals from 19 shots. Check FD for exact price.

England Win to Nil — OneFootball/RotoWire primary. Panama 0 WC goals. England 8/8 qualifying clean sheets. Check FD.
💎 #3 · KANE ANYTIME -313 · HAT-TRICK vs PANAMA 2018 · 2 GOALS THIS WC · 79 INTL GOALS · PENALTY TAKER · $10→$13.20
Kane Anytime Goalscorer
-313
$10→$13.20

Sportsgambler confirms Kane -313 FD. Yahoo: "Kane scored a hat-trick the last time England faced Panama at a World Cup — with 79 international goals and the penalty taker role, his chances are significant." TheSportsRush: "Kane has two goals already at these finals and averages a goal every appearance at World Cup level." RotoWire projects Kane in the XI. Panama have not faced a striker of his calibre in this tournament. $10→$13.20.

Kane anytime -313 — FD confirmed. Hat-trick vs Panama 2018. 2 WC goals. Penalty taker. $10→$13.20.
📋 All Picks Ranked
⭐ #1 — Under 2.5 +170 (Lineups.com primary · England hit Under 6/8 · last 4 WC vs CONCACAF · $10→$27)
+170
💎 #2 — England Win to Nil (OneFootball/RotoWire · Panama 0 WC goals · 8/8 qualifying clean sheets · 10/12 WC wins to nil · check FD)
check FD
💎 #3 — Kane Anytime -313 (hat-trick vs Panama 2018 · 2 WC goals · 79 intl goals · penalty taker · $10→$13.20)
-313
Bellingham anytime ~+190 (RotoWire explicit · scored vs CRO · arrives late into box · better value than Kane · $10→$29)
~+190
Score Prediction · RotoWire 3-0 · Lineups.com 2-0 · TheSportsRush 3-0
England 3 – 0 Panama
Kane · Bellingham · Saka/Rashford · Clean sheet highly likely · Under 2.5 if Tuchel rotates after 2-0
FanDuel Sportsbook · Panama vs England · 5PM ET SAT JUNE 27 · MetLife Stadium · FOX/Telemundo
Bet Panama vs England on FanDuel
England -700 · Under 2.5 +170 · England Win to Nil · Kane -313 · Bellingham ~+190
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · England -700 / Panama +1600 / Draw +700 Bleacher Report FD confirmed · Under 2.5 +170 Lineups.com primary · Kane anytime -313 / FGS +180 Sportsgambler confirmed · Bellingham ~+190 (19/10 Oddschecker) · Rashford ~+160 (8/5) · ❓ Rice Questionable · ❓ James Questionable · England 4pts top Group L · Panama 0pts eliminated · England 8/8 qualifying clean sheets · 2018 WC: England 6-1 Panama (Kane hat-trick) · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford NJ · June 27 5PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Bet the England vs Panama World Cup match here at FanDuel. New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup