Panama vs England Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets for World Cup 2026
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Panama vs England: Prediction, Picks & Best Bets
England -700 · Panama +1600 · Draw +700 · O/U 2.5 · Under +170 · Kane -313 anytime · England win to nil
📋 Predicted Lineups
🔎 Match Preview
England arrive at MetLife Stadium — the venue hosting the World Cup final — in complete control. Four points means Tuchel's side are through regardless of result; a win seals first place. Thomas Tuchel projects a strong XI with Kane, Bellingham, Saka and Rashford. Panama are eliminated, goalless, and face the nation that put six past them in Russia 2018. Harry Kane scored a hat-trick that day and has already netted twice at this tournament. He needs one more to match Gary Lineker's record for England at a single World Cup.
Bleacher Report confirms FD: England -700 · Panama +1600 · Draw +700. Squawka: "England are among the World Cup 2026 outright favorites." RotoWire projection: 3-0 England. Panama have generated just 1.86 xG in two matches with 19 shots and only 5 on target — against a defence that kept clean sheets in all 8 WC qualifying games. The quality gap is stark.
Covers: "Once the three points are secure, we're likely to see Tuchel rest key players — that'll disrupt the game and minimize risk, keeping the score low." Lineups.com: "England hit the Under in six of eight matches along with its last four World Cup matches when facing a CONCACAF club." Both factors point to Under 2.5 +170 as the primary play — not the -700 moneyline that pays almost nothing.
💰 Best Bets — All FanDuel
Lineups.com primary. "England hit the Under in six of eight matches along with its last four World Cup matches when facing a CONCACAF club." Panama hit the Under in three straight and scored under 1.5 goals in those matches. Covers: "Once three points are secured, Tuchel will rotate key players — that disrupts the game and minimizes risk, keeping scoring low." England drew 0-0 with Ghana last game. $10→$27. Playable to -195.
OneFootball: "England win to nil carries genuine appeal — Panama have failed to score in either of their two group games." RotoWire: "This is the bet that captures the whole read — England win and Panama do not score, landing on 3-0 or 2-0 against a team with nothing going forward." England kept clean sheets in all 8 qualifying matches and 10/12 WC wins as favourite ended with a clean sheet. Panama: 0 WC 2026 goals from 19 shots. Check FD for exact price.
Sportsgambler confirms Kane -313 FD. Yahoo: "Kane scored a hat-trick the last time England faced Panama at a World Cup — with 79 international goals and the penalty taker role, his chances are significant." TheSportsRush: "Kane has two goals already at these finals and averages a goal every appearance at World Cup level." RotoWire projects Kane in the XI. Panama have not faced a striker of his calibre in this tournament. $10→$13.20.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · England -700 / Panama +1600 / Draw +700 Bleacher Report FD confirmed · Under 2.5 +170 Lineups.com primary · Kane anytime -313 / FGS +180 Sportsgambler confirmed · Bellingham ~+190 (19/10 Oddschecker) · Rashford ~+160 (8/5) · ❓ Rice Questionable · ❓ James Questionable · England 4pts top Group L · Panama 0pts eliminated · England 8/8 qualifying clean sheets · 2018 WC: England 6-1 Panama (Kane hat-trick) · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford NJ · June 27 5PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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