Panama vs England Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets for World Cup 2026

England arrive at MetLife Stadium — the venue hosting the World Cup final — in complete control. Four points means Tuchel's side are through regardless of result; a win seals first place. Thomas Tuchel projects a strong XI with Kane, Bellingham, Saka and Rashford. Panama are eliminated, goalless, and face the nation that put six past them in Russia 2018. Harry Kane scored a hat-trick that day and has already netted twice at this tournament. He needs one more to match Gary Lineker's record for England at a single World Cup.

Bleacher Report confirms FD: England -700 · Panama +1600 · Draw +700. Squawka: "England are among the World Cup 2026 outright favorites." RotoWire projection: 3-0 England. Panama have generated just 1.86 xG in two matches with 19 shots and only 5 on target — against a defence that kept clean sheets in all 8 WC qualifying games. The quality gap is stark.

Covers: "Once the three points are secure, we're likely to see Tuchel rest key players — that'll disrupt the game and minimize risk, keeping the score low." Lineups.com: "England hit the Under in six of eight matches along with its last four World Cup matches when facing a CONCACAF club." Both factors point to Under 2.5 +170 as the primary play — not the -700 moneyline that pays almost nothing.