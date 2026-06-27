FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

Explore Soccer

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Soccer

New Zealand vs Belgium Lineups & Formations: Predictions World Cup 2026 Group G

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

Subscribe to our newsletter

New Zealand vs Belgium Lineups & Formations: Predictions World Cup 2026 Group G
New Zealand vs Belgium Confirmed Lineups & Formations — World Cup 2026 Group G | FanDuel
📋 CONFIRMED LINEUPS · TONIGHT 11PM ET · BC PLACE VANCOUVER · FOX · GROUP G MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group G · Matchday 3 · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook

New Zealand vs Belgium: Confirmed Lineups & Formations

Belgium 4-2-3-1 · New Zealand 4-2-3-1 · Belgium -550 · O/U 3.5 · ❌ Ngoy SUSP · ⚠️ Doku not fit full 90 · ⚠️ Lukaku ~60 mins

Sources: Racing Post · Sports Illustrated · Sportsgambler · Squawka · Covers consensus · Must be 21+
New Zealand
+1300
Draw +600 · O/U 3.5 Over +124
Both must win · Belgium MUST WIN
Belgium
-550
🚨 ❌ NGOY SUSPENDED (red card vs Iran) · ⚠️ DOKU NOT FIT FULL 90 (Garcia confirmed) · ⚠️ LUKAKU ~60 MINS (Reuters) · THEATE REPLACES NGOY · NZ: NO INJURIES — UNCHANGED XI
🇧🇪 Belgium · 4-2-3-1 Rudi Garcia · MUST WIN · ❌ Ngoy SUSP · ⚠️ Doku not fit full 90 · ⚠️ Lukaku ~60 mins
ATTACK ↑
4-2-3-1
LUKAKU
ST · ⚠️~60 min
TROSSARD
LW · Arsenal
DE BRUYNE
CAM · Man City
DOKU ⚠️
RW · not fit 90
ONANA
DM · Everton
TIELEMANS
DM · Aston Villa
MEUNIER
RB
THEATE
RCB · for Ngoy ❌
MECHELE
LCB
DE CUYPER
LB
COURTOIS
GK · Real Madrid
Racing Post/SI/Sportsgambler/Squawka consensus · ❌ Ngoy SUSP → Theate · ⚠️ Doku not fit 90 · ⚠️ Lukaku ~60 mins
🇧🇪 Belgium Key Bench
Lukebakio RW sub
De Ketelaere AM
Saelemaekers W · if Doku pulled
Fernandez-Pardo ST · replaces Lukaku
Raskin MF cover
🇳🇿 New Zealand · 4-2-3-1 Darren Bazeley · MUST WIN · unchanged from both previous WC games · full squad fit
ATTACK ↑
4-2-3-1
WOOD
ST · 45 intl goals · captain
McCOWATT
RW
JUST ⭐
CAM · 2 WC goals
SINGH
LW
BELL
DM
STAMENIC
DM
PAYNE
RB · assist vs EGY
SURMAN
RCB · scored vs EGY
BOXALL
LCB
CACACE
LB · Fulham
CROCOMBE
GK
Unchanged from both WC games (SI confirmed) · No injuries · Bazeley expected identical XI
🇳🇿 New Zealand Key Bench
Ben Waine FW sub
Jesse Randall MF
Ben Old MF · pushing for start
⚡ Key Tactical Notes & Set-Piece Takers
🇧🇪 Belgium set pieces: De Bruyne takes corners and free kicks · penalties: Tielemans/Onana · Theate identified by Racing Post as aerial set-piece threat · NZ conceded 3 WC goals from set pieces
🇧🇪 Key minutes news: Doku NOT fit full 90 — expect early sub or second-half entry. Lukaku ~60 min. De Bruyne only Belgian expected to play full 90. Fernandez-Pardo/Lukebakio likely second-half entries.
🇳🇿 New Zealand set pieces: Corners: Just/Bell · free kicks: Bell/Stamenic · Wood aerial target · Surman scored a corner header in 15th minute vs Egypt
🇳🇿 NZ game plan: Identical XI used in both previous WC games. Same 4-2-3-1. Goal: exploit Belgium's slow starts. NZ have scored first in both WC games (7th min vs Iran, 15th min vs Egypt).
💰 Lineup-Driven Betting Angles · All FanDuel
Over 3.5 +124 — CBS/Green primary. NZ played both WC games to Over. Belgium pent up. Both must win. Identical NZ XI that scored in both games.
De Bruyne G/A -155 — FOX primary. Only Belgian expected to play full 90. 9 shots in 2 WC games. Set-piece taker.
Lukaku anytime -120 — Starts but ~60 mins. 90 intl goals. NZ 0 clean sheets in 13. Best value if Belgium score early.
NZ First Team to Score +425 — Goal.com explicit. NZ scored first in BOTH WC games. Belgium 0 open-play goals in 180 WC mins.
FanDuel Sportsbook · New Zealand vs Belgium · 11PM ET TONIGHT · BC Place Vancouver · FOX
Bet New Zealand vs Belgium on FanDuel
Over 3.5 +124 · De Bruyne G/A -155 · Lukaku -120 · NZ First Team +425
Bet Now

Belgium 4-2-3-1: Courtois; Meunier, Theate, Mechele, De Cuyper; Onana, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; Lukaku · New Zealand 4-2-3-1: Crocombe; Payne, Surman, Boxall, Cacace; Bell, Stamenic; McCowatt, Singh, Just; Wood · Sources: Racing Post · Sports Illustrated · Sportsgambler · Squawka · Covers · ❌ Ngoy SUSP · ⚠️ Doku NOT fit full 90 (Garcia confirmed) · ⚠️ Lukaku ~60 mins (Reuters) · FD: Belgium -550 / NZ +1300 / Draw +600 / O/U 3.5 Over +124 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup