New Zealand vs Belgium Lineups & Formations: Predictions World Cup 2026 Group G

⚡ Key Tactical Notes & Set-Piece Takers

🇧🇪 Belgium set pieces: De Bruyne takes corners and free kicks · penalties: Tielemans/Onana · Theate identified by Racing Post as aerial set-piece threat · NZ conceded 3 WC goals from set pieces

🇧🇪 Key minutes news: Doku NOT fit full 90 — expect early sub or second-half entry. Lukaku ~60 min. De Bruyne only Belgian expected to play full 90. Fernandez-Pardo/Lukebakio likely second-half entries.

🇳🇿 New Zealand set pieces: Corners: Just/Bell · free kicks: Bell/Stamenic · Wood aerial target · Surman scored a corner header in 15th minute vs Egypt

🇳🇿 NZ game plan: Identical XI used in both previous WC games. Same 4-2-3-1. Goal: exploit Belgium's slow starts. NZ have scored first in both WC games (7th min vs Iran, 15th min vs Egypt).