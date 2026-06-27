New Zealand vs Belgium Lineups & Formations: Predictions World Cup 2026 Group G

New Zealand vs Belgium Confirmed Lineups & Formations — World Cup 2026 Group G | FanDuel
📋 CONFIRMED LINEUPS · TONIGHT 11PM ET · BC PLACE VANCOUVER · FOX · GROUP G MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group G · Matchday 3 · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
New Zealand vs Belgium: Confirmed Lineups & Formations
Belgium 4-2-3-1 · New Zealand 4-2-3-1 · Belgium -550 · O/U 3.5 · ❌ Ngoy SUSP · ⚠️ Doku not fit full 90 · ⚠️ Lukaku ~60 mins
Sources: Racing Post · Sports Illustrated · Sportsgambler · Squawka · Covers consensus · Must be 21+
New Zealand
+1300
Draw +600 · O/U 3.5 Over +124
Both must win · Belgium MUST WIN
Belgium
-550
🚨 ❌ NGOY SUSPENDED (red card vs Iran) · ⚠️ DOKU NOT FIT FULL 90 (Garcia confirmed) · ⚠️ LUKAKU ~60 MINS (Reuters) · THEATE REPLACES NGOY · NZ: NO INJURIES — UNCHANGED XI
🇧🇪 Belgium · 4-2-3-1Rudi Garcia · MUST WIN · ❌ Ngoy SUSP · ⚠️ Doku not fit full 90 · ⚠️ Lukaku ~60 mins
ATTACK ↑
4-2-3-1
LUKAKU
ST · ⚠️~60 min
TROSSARD
LW · Arsenal
DE BRUYNE
CAM · Man City
DOKU ⚠️
RW · not fit 90
ONANA
DM · Everton
TIELEMANS
DM · Aston Villa
MEUNIER
RB
THEATE
RCB · for Ngoy ❌
MECHELE
LCB
DE CUYPER
LB
COURTOIS
GK · Real Madrid
Racing Post/SI/Sportsgambler/Squawka consensus · ❌ Ngoy SUSP → Theate · ⚠️ Doku not fit 90 · ⚠️ Lukaku ~60 mins
🇧🇪 Belgium Key Bench
LukebakioRW sub
De KetelaereAM
SaelemaekersW · if Doku pulled
Fernandez-PardoST · replaces Lukaku
RaskinMF cover
🇳🇿 New Zealand · 4-2-3-1Darren Bazeley · MUST WIN · unchanged from both previous WC games · full squad fit
ATTACK ↑
4-2-3-1
WOOD
ST · 45 intl goals · captain
McCOWATT
RW
JUST ⭐
CAM · 2 WC goals
SINGH
LW
BELL
DM
STAMENIC
DM
PAYNE
RB · assist vs EGY
SURMAN
RCB · scored vs EGY
BOXALL
LCB
CACACE
LB · Fulham
CROCOMBE
GK
Unchanged from both WC games (SI confirmed) · No injuries · Bazeley expected identical XI
🇳🇿 New Zealand Key Bench
Ben WaineFW sub
Jesse RandallMF
Ben OldMF · pushing for start
⚡ Key Tactical Notes & Set-Piece Takers
🇧🇪 Belgium set pieces: De Bruyne takes corners and free kicks · penalties: Tielemans/Onana · Theate identified by Racing Post as aerial set-piece threat · NZ conceded 3 WC goals from set pieces
🇧🇪 Key minutes news: Doku NOT fit full 90 — expect early sub or second-half entry. Lukaku ~60 min. De Bruyne only Belgian expected to play full 90. Fernandez-Pardo/Lukebakio likely second-half entries.
🇳🇿 New Zealand set pieces: Corners: Just/Bell · free kicks: Bell/Stamenic · Wood aerial target · Surman scored a corner header in 15th minute vs Egypt
🇳🇿 NZ game plan: Identical XI used in both previous WC games. Same 4-2-3-1. Goal: exploit Belgium's slow starts. NZ have scored first in both WC games (7th min vs Iran, 15th min vs Egypt).
💰 Lineup-Driven Betting Angles · All FanDuel
Over 3.5 +124 — CBS/Green primary. NZ played both WC games to Over. Belgium pent up. Both must win. Identical NZ XI that scored in both games.
De Bruyne G/A -155 — FOX primary. Only Belgian expected to play full 90. 9 shots in 2 WC games. Set-piece taker.
Lukaku anytime -120 — Starts but ~60 mins. 90 intl goals. NZ 0 clean sheets in 13. Best value if Belgium score early.
NZ First Team to Score +425 — Goal.com explicit. NZ scored first in BOTH WC games. Belgium 0 open-play goals in 180 WC mins.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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