White Sox vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 27

Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.

The Chicago White Sox are among the MLB teams busy on Saturday, versus the Kansas City Royals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game.

White Sox vs Royals Game Info

Chicago White Sox (42-38) vs. Kansas City Royals (34-49)

Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026

Saturday, June 27, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and Royals.TV

White Sox vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHW: (-126) | KC: (+108)

CHW: (-126) | KC: (+108) Spread: CHW: -1.5 (+172) | KC: +1.5 (-210)

CHW: -1.5 (+172) | KC: +1.5 (-210) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

White Sox vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin (White Sox) - 9-3, 3.18 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 5-5, 3.48 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Davis Martin (9-3) to the mound, while Michael Wacha (5-5) will get the nod for the Royals. Martin and his team are 11-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Martin's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Royals are 7-8-0 ATS in Wacha's 15 starts that had a set spread. The Royals are 2-7 in Wacha's nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

White Sox vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (55.9%)

White Sox vs Royals Moneyline

Chicago is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +108 underdog on the road.

White Sox vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the White Sox. The Royals are -210 to cover, and the White Sox are +172.

A combined run total of 8 has been set for White Sox-Royals on June 27, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Bet on Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

White Sox vs Royals Betting Trends

The White Sox have been chosen as favorites in nine games this year and have walked away with the win five times (55.6%) in those games.

This season Chicago has been victorious three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The White Sox's games have gone over the total in 44 of their 78 opportunities.

The White Sox are 46-32-0 against the spread in their 78 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have gone 18-30 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.5% of those games).

Kansas City has a record of 8-14 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (36.4%).

In the 79 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-38-1).

The Royals have put together a 35-44-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.3% of the time).

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas leads Chicago with 71 hits, batting .246 this season with 32 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .357 and a slugging percentage of .484.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Vargas has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Colson Montgomery has 62 hits, which leads Chicago batters this season. He's batting .221 with 34 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .316.

His batting average is 138th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 106th, and his slugging percentage 34th.

Montgomery brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Sam Antonacci has 62 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .393.

Antonacci heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with three walks and three RBIs.

Chase Meidroth has an OPS of .725, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .384 this season.

Meidroth takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a walk and two RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up a team-best OBP (.367) and slugging percentage (.460). He's batting .291.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 49th in slugging.

Carter Jensen is batting .244 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 97th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Jac Caglianone has racked up 71 hits, a team-high for the Royals.

Michael Massey is hitting .261 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and seven walks.

White Sox vs Royals Head to Head

6/26/2026: 22-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

22-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/14/2026: 6-2 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-2 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/13/2026: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/12/2026: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/11/2026: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/10/2026: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/9/2026: 2-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/27/2025: 12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/26/2025: 5-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/25/2025: 7-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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