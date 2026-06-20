World Cup Picks for Today: World Cup Best Bets for Saturday, June 20, 2026

Today's Best World Cup Predictions at a Glance

Netherlands-Sweden Both Teams to Score (-154)

Alexander Isak Anytime Goalscorer (+220)

Viktor Gyökeres Anytime Goalscorer (+220)

Germany To Commit 12 or More Fouls (+105)

Joel Ordonez 1 Or More Shot (-125)

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The World Cup rolls on today.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, how should you bet today's matches?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Picks and Best Bets Today

Netherlands vs Sweden Prediction: 2-2 Tie

I expect goals here. Both teams have defensive vulnerabilities, both have genuine attacking quality, and this game is being played in climate-controlled Houston.

At the time of writing, six of the nine games played in indoor stadiums have gone over 2.5 goals, averaging 4.0 goals per game. It's a small sample size, but it's still a notable trend.

The Netherlands' 2-2 draw with Japan also came indoors, and another high-scoring game wouldn't be a surprise, especially with the Dutch needing a win to regain control of Group E.

BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE stands out. It's landed in all seven of Graham Potter's games in charge of Sweden, whose approach has largely been to outscore opponents.

The Dutch have seen BTTS cash in seven of their last 11 matches too, keeping just three clean sheets in that span (Malta, Lithuania and Finland).

The best forwards on the field will be wearing yellow. Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak would both walk into this Dutch side, and if Sweden score, there's a good chance one of them is responsible. At 5/2 to score anytime, splitting stakes between the pair appeals.

Gyökeres scored against Tunisia and in both World Cup playoff games, while Isak netted in a warm-up win over Norway. At least one of Sweden's star duo has now scored in five straight matches.

Germany vs Côte d'Ivoire Prediction: 2-1 Germany

Germany's 7-1 demolition of Curaçao was eye-catching, but it's difficult to know how much to read into it given the level of opposition. Côte d'Ivoire, meanwhile, edged Ecuador 1-0, meaning this game could decide top spot in Group F.

This should be entertaining.

Julian Nagelsmann's Germany play an aggressive, high-pressing style that naturally leads to fouls. Since Euro 2024, they've averaged 12.1 fouls per game across 26 matches.

That makes GERMANY 12+ FOULS COMMITTED an excellent play.

They committed 18 fouls in a 7-1 win over Curaçao, and Côte d'Ivoire are far better equipped to trouble them on the counter. The Africans also have technically gifted midfielders who can evade the press and draw contact, as Ecuador discovered after fouling them 13 times in the opener.

Germany have cleared this line in 14 of their last 26 games and regularly push double digits even against weaker opponents.

There's also value in a ladder approach where we take Germany 14+ fouls and Germany 16+ fouls.

With top spot potentially on the line, expect Germany to play at full throttle.

Ecuador vs Curaçao Prediction: 4-0 Ecuador

After being dismantled by Germany, Curaçao are deserved +2000 underdogs. Ecuador, meanwhile, desperately need a response after conceding a late winner against Côte d'Ivoire.

This could be a game where goal difference matters too, especially with Germany still to come in Matchday 3.

That should keep Ecuador on the front foot for the full 90 minutes and create plenty of set-piece opportunities.

JOEL ORDÓÑEZ 1 Or More SHOT looks a strong play.

The Club Brugge center-back scored four times for his club last season and immediately looked dangerous in Ecuador's opener, registering two shots against Côte d'Ivoire.

Germany earned eight corners against Curaçao and generated five shots from them, with center-back Nico Schlotterbeck even getting on the scoresheet.

Tunisia vs Japan Prediction: 1-0 Japan

No bet

As much as I rate Japan and have concerns about Tunisia, the managerial change after just one game makes this one difficult to bet.

New coaches can completely alter a team's approach and often produce unpredictable results, so this is a pass for me.

That said, Tunisia have appointed Hervé Renard, one of international soccer's most respected coaches. He's won two Africa Cup of Nations titles — with Zambia and Côte d'Ivoire — and famously led Saudi Arabia to their shock win over Argentina at the 2022 World Cup.

Japan are still deserved favorites, but the uncertainty around Tunisia's tactical setup makes this a game to leave alone.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay and Australia. Their final group match is against Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.