Japan vs. Tunisia World Cup Prediction, Best Bets, Props and Picks for Today (June 20)

Tunisia vs. Japan Picks in Summary

Japan Moneyline (-200)

Japan Over 1.5 Goals (-132)

The 2026 World Cup is rolling along.

At 9 p.m. PT today, Japan goes up against Tunisia.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Japan vs. Tunisia

Japan produced an impressive result in the opening round, earning a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands despite entering as underdogs. Tunisia, meanwhile, suffered a disappointing 5-1 defeat to Sweden and now finds itself needing points to stay alive in Group F.

Japan's organization, technical quality, and ability to transition quickly caused major problems for the Dutch defense. They were disciplined out of possession and clinical when opportunities arose, which bodes well against a Tunisia side that struggled defensively in its opener.

Tunisia conceded five goals to Sweden and often looked vulnerable when Sweden attacked with pace. Japan's quick passing and movement should create similar issues.

As we just covered, Japan scored twice against a stronger Netherlands side and should find this matchup more favorable. Tunisia's defensive structure broke down repeatedly against Sweden, and confidence may be an issue after such a heavy defeat, which led to Tunisia replacing its coach.

If Japan scores first, Tunisia will likely have to open up, something that could create additional opportunities for the Blue Samurai to add to their tally.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay and Australia. Their last group match comes versus Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.