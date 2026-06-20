Ecuador vs. Curacao World Cup Prediction, Best Bets, Props and Picks for Today (June 20)

Ecuador vs. Curacao Picks in Summary

Ecuador Over 2.5 Goals (-166)

Enner Valencia Anytime Goalscorer (-175)

The 2026 World Cup is rolling along.

At 8 p.m. ET today, Curacao battles Ecuador.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Ecuador vs Curacao

Ecuador enters this match under pressure after a 1-0 loss to Ivory Coast, while Curaçao is looking to recover from a difficult 7-1 defeat against Germany. With both teams sitting on zero points, this is essentially a can't-lose match for their hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

Despite the opening defeat, Ecuador was competitive against Ivory Coast and generally profiles as the stronger side. They possess more quality throughout the squad and should be able to create consistent chances against a Curaçao defense that struggled badly against Germany.

Curaçao conceded seven goals in its opener and often looked overwhelmed when forced to defend for extended stretches. Ecuador's pace and athleticism should create similar problems.

Ecuador needs points, and goal difference could become important in a tight group. Against a Curaçao side that allowed seven goals in its first match, the South Americans have a strong chance to generate several scoring opportunities throughout the match.

Valencia remains Ecuador's most dangerous attacking player and is typically the focal point of the team's attack. His movement inside the box and ability to finish chances make him an attractive goalscorer option against a defense that just allowed seven goals.

Ecuador should start fast -- they're -225 to win the first half -- and keep its foot on the gas throughout as it will have goal difference in mind. These -175 odds are steep, but this is a sublime matchup for Valencia.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay and Australia. Their last group match comes versus Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.