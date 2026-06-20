Germany vs. Ivory Coast World Cup Prediction, Best Bets and Picks for Today (June 20)

Germany vs. Ivory Coast Picks in Summary

Germany Moneyline (-190)

Jamal Musiala Anytime Goalscorer (+185)

The 2026 World Cup is rolling along.

At 4 p.m. ET today, Ivory Coast takes on Germany.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Germany vs Ivory Coast

Germany opened the tournament with a dominant 7-1 win over Curaçao, while Ivory Coast picked up a valuable 1-0 victory over Ecuador. That leaves this match as the likely decider for first place in Group E.

Germany's attack looked lethal in the opener, scoring seven times and relentlessly creating chances from multiple areas of the pitch. Their combination of pace on the wings, midfield creativity, and finishing quality makes them one of the tournament's most dangerous attacking teams.

Ivory Coast is a talented side and will surely offer more resistance than Curaçao did, but Germany's depth in attack and their strength on defense should lead to a win.

Musiala remains one of Germany's most dangerous attacking players thanks to his ability to carry the ball through midfield and create chances in tight spaces. He consistently finds dangerous shooting positions and is heavily involved whenever Germany attacks around the penalty area.

Against an Ivory Coast side that will likely spend long stretches defending, Musiala should see plenty of touches in advanced positions. He netted a goal in the opening match, and I think he'll be a goal threat once again.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay and Australia. Their last group match comes versus Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.