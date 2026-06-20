Netherlands vs. Sweden World Cup Prediction, Best Bets, Props & Picks for Today (June 20)

Netherlands vs. Sweden Picks in Summary

Both Teams to Score (-124)

Cody Gakpo Anytime Goalscorer (+155)

The 2026 World Cup is off and running!

At 1 p.m. ET today, Netherlands faces Sweden.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Netherlands vs Sweden

The biggest match in Group F so far arrives Saturday, with both teams coming off strong opening performances. The Netherlands were held to a 2-2 draw by Japan, while Sweden stormed past Tunisia 5-1 to take control of the group.

This matchup features two attacking sides that should create chances. Sweden's front line looked excellent against Tunisia, scoring five goals and generating consistent pressure, while the Dutch attack still managed two goals against a disciplined Japanese side.

The Netherlands may have the edge in possession and overall talent, but Sweden's combination of physicality and finishing ability makes them a real threat on the counterattack. With both teams knowing a win would put them in excellent position to reach the knockout stage, we could see both of these teams play an open, attacking style.

Gakpo remains the focal point of the Dutch attack and is typically among the team's leaders in shots and touches inside the penalty area. The Netherlands scored twice against Japan despite not being at their sharpest, and Gakpo is a dangerous threat against a Sweden defense that didn't face too much of a challenge versus Tunisia.

Sweden will likely concede more possession than it did in the opener, which should lead to sustained Dutch pressure and several quality chances. I like Gakpo to be heavily involved, and his goalscoring prop is appealing in my eyes.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay and Australia. Their last group match comes versus Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.